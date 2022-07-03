CRIME EMERGENCY

Keith Rowley

‘Spate of crime’: Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley addresses the media at a news conference yesterday at the VIP Lounge, Piarco International Airport. —Photo: ISHMAEL SALANDY

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley says violence has become the number one issue affecting the population of Trinidad and Tobago, and has reached a level where it may need to be declared a public health emergency.

Rowley made the comment yesterday, even as four more murders were reported and four men killed in separate shootings with police in Port of Spain.

The PM referred to these incidents yesterday while speaking during a news conference at Piarco International Airport before his departure for Suriname to attend the 43rd regular meeting of Caricom Heads of Government.

“We seem not to be able to get away from many aspects of violent crime coming from a number of directions, notwithstanding our best efforts,” Rowley said.

“Every single day there is a spate of violent crime largely driven, but not only driven by firearms. Defying logic, I was just told a while ago that there were four people who were found killed on the north coast.

“We had an engagement between police and armed persons in a confrontation in Port of Spain early this morning. There were three people who were killed there.”

On the latter incident, Rowley said there appears to be many people in T&T prepared to risk their lives, arming themselves and engaging law enforcement.

He said law enforcement has to do the reasonable thing of responding to people who are armed.

“What does the population expect? We can’t walk away from armed people who are handling firearms illegally in that kind of conduct and confrontation,” he said.

‘Number one concern’

The PM lamented the “unnecessary loss of life”, and said something has to be done.

“We are going to have to find resources. But you must remember that we are already focusing on it. We are directing significant resources to it, and we are just concerned that we are not seeing any abatement in the personal conduct of many people, which results in this unnecessary loss of life,” he said.

He added: “I think in Trinidad and Tobago the time has come for us to declare violence as a public health emergency, and we need to find solutions to treating violence in the population.”

Rowley said if there was a disease that was killing people at the rate people in the population were being affected by violence, there would be no difficulty in labelling it a public health emergency.

“We need to focus on this question of how much violence is generated in our population, in the home, in the school, on the roadway.

“I would say that this violence, which is a public health emergency, has pushed itself up to the number one concern in our country,” he said.

Rowley warned the population that there are those who would use the crisis as an opportunity to talk flippantly and promote themselves as solutions. But he said many of those persons themselves are contributors to the problem.

Asked what sort of measures would be implemented once violence is declared a public health emergency, and when this would be done, Rowley did not go into detail.

“I just raised it as a matter that we will have to focus on. It is a specialist area, and it involves the entire national community seeing it that way. I don’t think that we are ready for that yet. But we certainly, as a matter of fact, we were about to introduce it as an arm of the Ministry of National Security outreach and training when the pandemic came.

“We are organising specialist responses, and it is something that we need to go back (to) because this is more than just the evening news and somebody accidentally getting something done.

“It is just too prevalent. And it’s unfortunately desensitising the population, so it becomes easier for it to happen,” he ­added.

