‘Crime happening at an alarming rate’

“SEND in the troops.”
This was the cry of one elderly Felicity resident on Wednesday night and a sentiment echoed by many others, as the community complained that serious crimes including home invasions were on the rise in their area.
At a community crime meeting hosted by Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally, residents called for increased police patrols and many questioned why “joint police/army” units were not being utilised more nationwide.
While some agreed that citizens must work with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), numerous complaints were made that some Central Division officers lacked courtesy and did not inspire trust.
The meeting was held at the Felicity Hindu Primary School at Cacandee Road and was attended by about 100 people.
Addressing residents was Crime Stoppers director Darrin Carmichael, as well as former senior superintendent in the Central Division Johnny Abraham and former head of the Chaguanas Chamber of Commerce Billy Ali.
People complained that petty thefts were increasing as well as robberies of people and businesses.
They said this was impacting community life and business, with some noting that vendors who typically appeared on evenings with a variety of fast foods have all but disappeared. People are afraid to open even small businesses, with some saying the area’s declining infrastructure—potholes and poor street lighting—were already turning off visitors.
“It just getting more dismal, any side you turn,” one 43-year-old business owner said.
A woman said there is usually a response by the police whenever the residents raise their concerns publicly but the increased patrols are not kept up.
Many said they had already invested as much as they could afford in additional security measures but felt that criminals were well-equipped to get into protected properties.
Dottin: Many death threats
Speaking at the meeting, Seventh Day Adventist pastor Clive Dottin again called on Government to get crime under control, while stating that he has received numerous death threats over the years for speaking the truth.
Dottin called for big drug dealers and “vampires” to be arrested as well as the closure of all casinos, calling those establishments a “sign of moral decay” in society.
He condemned wealthy businesses that operated as drug and arms importers under cover, saying the country was being impacted by the “narco oligarchy”.
He said he was calling for “those who import the cocaine and the guns” to be arrested and said leaders should not accept money from drug dealers.
Dottin, who later endorsed Mayaro MP Rushton Paray as prime minister material, said leaders must be role models.
He also condemned the availability of alcohol, drugs and tobacco.
Dottin called for the arrest of the “assassin vampire” who shot and killed wheelchair user Surita Aruna Deosaran and her husband Nigel Chance at their Moruga home last year.
He said the killer was able to execute the couple in broad daylight just houses away from the Moruga Police Station.
He said he would not be silenced by any “finger lickin’ vampire” and he had been informed that Deosaran’s killer was being protected.
Dottin repeated his calls for the Government to act seriously on crime and warned that many of the country’s young people were in danger.
Fund communities against crime
MP Rambally said he intends to pursue government funding for “community-based projects based here in Felicity, aimed at reducing crime and improving safety”.
He said this would support a range of initiatives, such as neighbourhood watch groups, adding that “youth mentoring programmes and improved lighting and security systems is where we must go”.
“We cannot afford to be complacent, thinking that we will never be a victim of crime. The reality is that crime can happen to anyone, anywhere. And it has been happening at an alarming daily rate,” he said.
Rambally referred to the murder earlier Wednesday of 48-year-old Rishard Ali of Caroni Savannah Road, Chaguanas who was shot during what police described as a car-jacking.
Rambally said he had received information that Ali had applied for a firearm user’s licence (FUL) and former police commissioner Gary Griffith had “signed off on it and Mr Ali received a provisional firearm licence...But then Mr Griffith was bizarrely removed as CoP and Mr Ali never received final approval for his FUL. I will not mince my words: this Rowley-led PNM Government has blood on their hands,” Rambally said.
He said during a walkabout last week, some residents reported that people were coming into the community pretending to look for accommodation to rent and “who are turning around and preying on your neighbours and family members”.
“This needs to stop and the authorities need to be super vigilant over this situation,” he said.
Rambally repeated calls by Opposition Leader and political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) Kamla Persad-Bissessar on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to “fire the incompetent Minister (Fitzgerald Hinds) as the Minister of National ‘Insecurity’.” See Page 5.