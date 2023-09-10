Crime like a cancer

Crime has metastasised like cancer to every corner of the country.
This was the view of Independent Senator and psychiatrist Dr Varma Deyalsingh while speaking with the Sunday Express about the murder toll for 2023 crossing the 400-mark last week.
Deyalsingh said citizens were living in a constant state of fear and frustration, and the State needed to take drastic measures to bring the country back to a sense of normalcy and safety, including granting Firearm User’s Licences to qualified citizens.
“The increasing murder toll would exacerbate the fears, frustration, helplessness and anger that citizens have been feeling. Not only will victims of crime be directly traumatised, but they can face re-traumatisation when they see the constant barrage of gangs robbing citizens and murders on social media.
“Then there is the impact of crime on business as people don’t feel safe going out anymore, even for simple things such as getting groceries,” he said. “Then there are reports of extortion as businessmen are being urged to pay taxes for their safety.
“This fuels anxiety, depression, and even PTSD symptoms in citizens. A lot of us are on high alert or hyper-vigilant when in public, as a result.”
He said due to this sense of helplessness, several citizens are opting to leave the country. But this is also hampered by limited access to foreign exchange.
“So, you have persons feeling trapped and helpless. This is bad. Citizens should feel safe in their country. There should be love for a nation, from this safety and a willingness to work and develop this country.
“I understand our leaders only wanting to give us positive notes, telling us things will get better. And even me—I still have hope after being a victim of crime.
“But the reality of these statements coming from our leaders is something we have to experience because we have had the same promises for years. We have had this same talk of joint army and police patrols, protecting our borders, more police patrol patrols in the community. It goes on and on.
“It is the duty of the State to protect its citizens. But it is also the duty of citizens to call out our leaders to do things better,” Deyalsingh said.
“Crime has also caused communities to look out for one another, so it has united some communities to be their brothers’ keepers,” he said.
And while he did not say he had the answers to the crime situation in the country, he suggested the State consider a limited state of emergency, similar to what was recently done in Jamaica, to curb gang activities and rising murder rates.
Short of this, he suggested more citizens be given licensed firearms to defend themselves.
“We ought to have gangs on the run—not our citizens. Allowing citizens FULs to protect themselves should be seriously considered, not fought against. If persons come into our homes, we can at least protect our family and not be sitting ducks. So, I’m saying give persons the access with the proper checks and balances.
“Additionally, we have been hearing about CCTV camera systems for years, we have been hearing about more scanners at our ports... but we need to see action. Now some persons may be acclimatise to crime like those living in the war zone of countries, but we cannot progress as a nation like this,” Deyalsingh said.
Former independent senator and activist Diana Mahabir-Wyatt expressed similar concerns.
Speaking with the Sunday Express yesterday, she said adults in the country, women especially, were living in a constant state of fear.
“The psychological impacts of crime in this country are being felt in the population, in how they think, in how they move, in the decisions they take, in the locations they visit. You have a hyper-vigilant society, as most persons are always looking around them, because either they have been victims in the past, or they know persons who have been victims in the past of crime.
“This is not a normal mental state for individuals to have. And it is almost double for women. Over the last few years, the attacks on women, especially young women, are well-known and young women have become what I like to call the most endangered species in T&T. They are victims of several criminal acts, including acts of violence, rape and murder,” Mahabir-Wyatt said.
She noted that while this country has had a “violent past” in order to begin “the walk back to a better civilidation”, there needed to be a focus on the young men of the country.
“For several years, Trinidad has been a violent society, and we all know violence breeds violence. This is a culture of violence. Lovers kill out of jealousy; women kill in retaliation for molestation; men get drunk in bars, quarrel, and fight over money or land; women kill in more subtle ways over infidelity or abuse... This is not going to stop. But it is teaching fear and self-seclusion among children.
“Two generations ago my children in vacation time, my children wandered in groups all over the neighbourhood as far as their legs could take them. They got into mischief and into trouble which they never told us about because they learned at an early age how to solve the problems they had created,” she said.
“Now children go to camps run by the Government, by religious or school organisations. Well organised and well supervised. Fewer learn every year on their own that actions breed consequences or if their parents cannot afford it they stay home, play video games or watch TV shows (which are also usually violence-based).
“They stay safe, but isolated, and do not learn social skills based on reason and interactions. They learn social skills from artificial Hollywood spin-offs. This is the culture we have built for the most fortunate.”
Mahabir-Wyat said the less fortunate learn from those who earn much-needed money from gang leaders who provide role models, authority figures and group dynamics.
“They teach the technology of how to handle, and now, how to assemble guns, how to hit a target while in a moving vehicle, how and where to run to, once the break-in or theft has been completed.
“Real skills? Real-life skills are based on interactions and the knowledge of the consequences of actions, those that they will not learn elsewhere. And then well-meaning adults moan about the deterioration in morals and society,” Mahabir-Wyatt explained.
She noted that another contributor to young men being involved in crime was the “paucity of jobs” available, especially those without higher education.
“When the social constructs are not available to support them, then they will seek out support from other means. And this is when they turn to criminality. This is why various aspects of society need to band together. It is the only way to move forward,” Mahabir-Wyatt said.