CRIME PAYS

Close to half a million dollars was spent on food and another $800,000 for signage and banners as well as $500,000 for media services for the two-day regional symposium hosted by the Government in April at the Hyatt Regency hotel, Port of Spain.
At the Parliament sitting yesterday, a written response was provided to Opposition MP Dr Roodal who had asked the Office of the Prime Minister for a cost breakdown of the event which was held on April 17-18.
The response stated that the Office of the Prime Minister has not incurred any cost with respect to the symposium “as the final invoices have not yet been submitted”.
“Given the tight timeline, a decision was taken to engage UDeCOTT to execute this event. Cabinet, in April 2023, agreed to an estimated cost of $3,409,230 to host the event,” stated the Office of the Prime Minister.
On April 26, 2023, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in response to a question from Naparima MP Rodney Charles, told the Parliament that the symposium cost $1.5 million.
Saying he saw Charles at an Opposition news conference stating that the symposium cost $15 million, the Prime Minister said Charles “should get up and apologise” now for “spreading misinformation and lying to the public”.
Charles asked whether the Prime Minister was aware that $1.5 million could fix every pothole in Naparima.
The Prime Minister responded, “And so would your salary.”
Charles countered that the Prime Minister shouldn’t compare his $17,000 salary with his (the PM’s) $70,000.
On May 4, Energy Minister Stuart Young said the symposium cost $3.4 million.
He said the $1.5 million is the direct cost for the symposium and another $1.8 million was for other expenses associated with the symposium.
The minister back then had provided some of the costs but the full breakdown was provided to the Parliament yesterday.
Young said previously, “The total cost estimated at this stage (for the symposium) is $3.4 million. The $1.5 million (given by the PM) is the direct cost for the symposium. These other costs are: invitations $5,000; dinner—$60,000; team uniforms—$22,222.22; an event planner— $140,000; display of NGOs—$50,000; website content development—$100,000; social media/media monitoring—$100,000; photography and video editing $200,000; set design banners, signage etc—$800,000; meals for the secretariat—$50,000; co-ordinator for the national secretariat—$30,000; and a contingency amount of $300,000 which may or may not have been used.”
Cost breakdown for the Crime Symposium provided by the
Office of the Prime Minister
Hotel accommodation, meals and related services for local and foreign delegates and support staff:
Hotel accommodation—$225,300
Food and beverages—$400,000
Dinner of Heads of Delegation—$60,000
Meals for secretariats (volunteers, translators) $50,000
TOTAL—$342,488.89
All goods and services inclusive of entertainment associated with the opening and closing ceremonies:
Opening ceremony and cultural event— $90,000
Master of Ceremonies—$10,000
Moderator—$14,000
Ushers/protocol officers—$25,000
TOTAL—$139,000
Tokens memorabilia: Heads of States—$75,000
Amount spent on logistics (transport, rental, drivers, marketing and advertisements:
Rental for luxury vehicles for heads of Government—$200,000
Décor/Set up/Hospitality—$200,000
Set design, banners, digital board, signage etc—$800,000
TOTAL—$1,200,000
Cost of live and delayed media broadcast (television, radio and social media)
Opening—engagement with print media—$150,000
Website and content development—$100,000
Social media strategies/ media monitoring—$100,000
Photography/videography editing—$200,000
TOTAL—$550,000
Other related costs
Invitations—$5,000
Venue security—$50,000
Team uniforms—$22,222.22
Token memorabilia: Patrons (250 persons)—$50,000
Event planner—$140,000
Display by NGOs—$50,000
Translators—$44,444.45
Coordinator of National Secretariat—$30,000
TOTAL—$400,000