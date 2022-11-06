Crime rate explodes in La Romaine

AFTER an evening out last Wednesday, a middle-aged businesswoman drove her car into the street of her residence in Bel Air, La Romaine, and parked on the road outside her house.
She was just footsteps away from her front gate and her door, when a man emerged from the darkness and pointed a firearm at her.
The next few minutes were filled with fear for the woman who was just trying to get into her home.
The woman fell on the road and prayed for her life to be spared.
She then heard an explosion and the pain of a bullet entering her upper right shoulder.
As she bled on the road, her handbag which contained $3,500 was snatched from her. The armed man ran off with the money, leaving the woman behind with her physical injury—and emotional trauma that may last her lifetime.
This incident illustrates a nightmare come true for citizens who live in constant fear that they can fall victim to a crime any day, and at any time.
This was the latest incident of violent crime in La Romaine, following a recent spate of incidents over the year, but especially over the last two months.
Viliana Ramoutarsingh, a member of the Residents’ Association of Gulf View and Residents Association of Bel Air, as well as a member of the Police Community Council told the Sunday Express the residents’ fear has turned into paranoia.
At another residential community about five minutes’ drive away at Sunset Cove and Sunset Ridge, the worry and stress are the same for those who live there, said a resident who declined to give his name as his neighbour’s house was targeted by bandits this week, and two weeks ago another neighbour’s home was the scene of a home invasion.
Last Thursday, the home of Rattan Dulan, the owner of Rattan’s Jewellers, was pounced on by four armed men, who tied up two of the businessman’s employees and demanded entry into secure areas of the house.
By sheer luck, the homeowners were not present in the house at the time, and they escaped the wrath of the bandits.
Police intervened and an hour later arrested three men, of Laventille, suspected of the crime.
Two weeks earlier, businessman Mohan Rattan, the owner of Rattan’s Freezone, and his wife, fell victim to a home invasion at their sea-front property in Sunset Cove.
At gunpoint, two men robbed the businessman of thousands of US dollars and TT currency, as well as gold jewelry.
The armed bandits scaled a wall which borders the coastline and escaped with the loot.
The businessman and his wife were held up by a man with a firearm, and another with a knife, who bound their hands and feet with tie-straps and had entered the property around 4.20 a.m.
Fear and paranoia
One Sunset Cove resident told the Sunday Express, “Over two weeks now, we are in a state of trauma. First it was Mohan Rattan, then it was Rattan Dulan. The latter was an attempted robbery. Four men with guns assaulted two employees, tied them up, put them face-down on the ground and demanded to know where ‘the boss’ was. The men took a grinder and attempted to cut off a lock on the door but they did not get through, so they left. Then the police held people for that in Laventille.”
The resident said there are two plots of land with heavily overgrown bushes where bandits can hide as they wait in ambush for their next victim.
He said one of the areas was a proposed play park where a sign was erected by the San Fernando City Corporation, but which never came into fruition.
The other is a private plot of land where the bushes have not been cut for three months.
Ramoutarsingh said the worry, stress, and trauma of residents in these communities who are fearful of falling victims to crime are evident every day, and their vigilance of who enters their community daily is a high priority.
Community WhatsApp chats, TTPS patrols, privately hired security officers, as well as neighbourhood watch groups are active to protect those who have high concrete walls, with razor and barbed wire fences, dogs, security camera systems and personal firearms but still fall victim to bandits.
Ramoutarsingh said the residents’ associations work closely with the police in the Southern Police Division who have been supportive in their discussions on combatting crime, and respond when it happens.
“Residents are living in constant fear, in paranoia in our communities. Residents are under immense stress. We look behind us every time we are driving on the roads, or driving in and out of our homes. Our community chats are always pinging with information about a ‘strange’ car or people on the road. We know that most times these are innocent people who have a job to do or visiting someone, but this is what happens when people are living in paranoia because of the upsurge in crime. But what is imperative is for preventative methods to be implemented to protect citizens,” she said.
Three weeks ago, the associations hosted a community security meeting in the Gulf View Community Centre to address some of the issues in the Gulf View and Bel Air communities.
“The residents of Gulf View are very, very worried and disturbed about the crime situation. I think it is a combination of crimes of opportunity and crimes based on monitoring of residents. We know that the San Fernando police are doing their best, but they simply do not have the resources to have a fair chance at fighting this war in crime. There are nine patrol units for the entire of Southern Police Division and, on and off, some of these patrol units do not work. We cannot request police to patrol anymore when they simply do not have the vehicle and manpower to do so. We also pay private security companies for patrols. We have a number of security agencies now that are deployed to patrol the area. But even with private security, it was a nightly occurrence for us to see people on our walls and utility poles stealing cables. The crime is still happening no matter what we do,” said Ramoutarsingh.
Call to boost manpower
There is also the suggestion that the municipal police and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment should boost their manpower for more patrols.
Ramoutarsingh said having a gated community may make residents feel safer.
There are about 200 houses in Bel Air and 800 in Gulf View, while Sunset Cove in La Romaine is a smaller community with about 100 residences.
“We must do what it takes to make our community safer. I do not think cameras are helping us or being much of a deterrent. We need preventative methods. Although a gate will not entirely stop people from entering the community, there would be more monitoring of who does, and it should serve as a deterrent because of the barriers. There are issues about San Fernando City Corporation approvals for certain things—for example, with garbage collection. We do not want to block the roads to stop people from coming in. But certainly, if we have guards who can monitor the flow of people and vehicular traffic then it would work in our favour,” she said.
“We are all deeply concerned about the level of crime. Most business people have increased their security one way or the other. We are concerned about our future. Many are thinking of packing up and migrating, or at least getting their children abroad. Many see no future here for a safer community, so no option but to leave. The threat to our safety had deteriorated our quality of life that we have. We would like the authorities to step up ten-fold to see what can be done to make the country safer,” said Ramoutarsingh.