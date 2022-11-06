Crime rate explodes in La Romaine

COME February next year Trinidad and Tobago will present the “Mother of all Carnivals”.

So declared National Carnival Commission (NCC) Chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters during the launch of Carnival 2023 last evening at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.

Peters said, “The Mother of all Carnivals” will feature several new innovations to the Carnival Schedule including a Park and Ride service to and from the Queen’s Park Savannah, electronic ticket sales, free Wi-Fi Internet service and the addition of a Dimanche Gras after-party.