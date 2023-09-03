Crime suspect takes refuge in T&T

NORWEGIAN police officers last Friday arrested a 59-year-old Norwegian wanted for attempted murder in the waters off Chaguaramas and escorted him back to Norway.
It is alleged the man attempted to murder his fellow sailor on board a yacht in July in the Atlantic Ocean, around 800 kilometres north of French Guiana and east of Trinidad.
Sources said the suspect was taken out of Trinidad on Friday afternoon, accompanied by the officers of Norway’s National Criminal Investigation Service (NCIS), better known as Kripos. In a media release in Norway yesterday morning, Kripos confirmed the arrested suspect was back in Norway.
“The suspect took refuge in Trinidad and Tobago where he was denied entry. He stayed on the boat under the government’s supervision. This week personnel from Kripos travelled to Trinidad and Tobago to get the suspect back to Norway,” said Annette Berger, attorney for Kripos.
Following the alleged incident on July 27, the suspect sailed into Trinidad and Tobago waters and the T&T Coast Guard (TTCG) escorted him to Staubles Bay in Chaguaramas due to damage to his yacht, Olliver, in which he has been living for the last month.
Coast Guard and police intelligence sources said the suspect was not detained, even after authorities learned of the alleged attempted murder since this country does not have an extradition or Mutual Legal Assistance pact (MLAT) with Norway.
“What I can tell you is that there was a red letter notice sent from Interpol in relation to the suspect but as you know we have no treaty with that country. And it is likely that if he decides to go it will have to be voluntary.
“They had offered to put him up in a hotel due to the damage to his yacht as the main mast was badly damaged, and he didn’t have enough money to fix it based on an assessment that was done by a nearby boating company. So he was content to stay on the boat once he had wifi so he could stay in touch with his family,” a source said.
After a trip to the area on Friday by boat, a Sunday Express team captured exclusive photos of the suspect aboard the yacht just after 11 a.m. Several Coast Guard officers were seen removing food and water from the suspect’s boat, in anticipation of his departure from the base within hours.
When the Sunday Express approached the jetty off Staubles Bay and spoke with a Coast Guard official, we mentioned that we had tried unsuccessfully to reach Lieutenant Commander Akenathon Issac about the issue earlier in the week.
The TTCG informed us that we had to leave the area, but not before we called out to the suspect on his yacht, hoping to get his side of the story, but he never came out.
TTPS’ shared intelligence
The alleged attack aboard the yacht on July 27 was first reported in a police announcement on August 14 by Kripos.
Kripos is similar to the FBI in the United States.
It investigates organised crime and violent crimes, and seeks international cooperation with other police agencies.
Kripos attorney Annette Berger told Norwegian media last Thursday, “We can confirm that personnel from Kripos are in the country (T&T) where the suspect is staying. We will assist him in getting back to Norway. The suspect is willing to return to Norway, no further comment.”
Journalist Kristoffer Solberg, who has been working on this story extensively for Dagbladet, one of Norway’s top dailies, and has collaborated with the Sunday Express on this ongoing investigation, said the suspect’s attorney, Oyvind Bratlien, had confirmed Kripos was in Trinidad.
Bratlien told Solberg in response to questions sent by the Sunday Express, “They (Kripos) are in touch with the suspect and the plan is to travel to Norway together.”
The Sunday Express on Friday spoke with Curt Simon, DCP for Intelligence and Investigations, who said he was familiar with the Norwegian case involving the suspect.
“The TTPS has shared intelligence with our Norwegian counterparts and this is different to evidence. Diplomatic channels have allowed us to intervene in this situation. We know law enforcement is what we do,” said Simon.
He added that the TTPS would go the extra mile to assist as best as they can, but must be guided by the law in our country as well as theirs.
However, Simon stated he was unaware of the existence of Norwegian cops in Trinidad and was unaware of Kripos’s announcement last Thursday to Norwegian media that they were on the ground in Trinidad. “I have even checked with the Commissioner’s office about this and we have had no request,” he said on Friday evening.
The axe attack
One day after Kripos’ first media release on August 14, an article authored by Kristoffer Solberg and Bendik Hansen in Dagbladet reported the assault and rescue of the victim, who was allegedly attacked by the suspect with an axe.
The injured victim was able to call a family member with the use of a satellite phone, who later contacted the French Guiana authorities.
A merchant ship was later directed to the area to pick up the victim, according to Dagbladet’s article.
Eventually, a military helicopter from the French Guiana Navy was deployed to retrieve the victim, who was later airlifted to the country’s airport and then taken to hospital to be treated.
Dagbladet’s article also quoted French Guiana’s naval Facebook page which spoke about an “incredible rescue” in which the victim “was hoisted up from the 200-metre-long merchant ship with a harness” during bad weather in the ocean.
The victim, who later recovered, was then flown to Norway, where he gave a statement to Kripos about the incident.
Kripos’ acting prosecution investigator, Anja Perminow Straand, told Dagbladet a few weeks ago, “As the incident took place in international waters, Kripos considers the case to be Norwegian. When the incident has affected a Norwegian citizen on board a Norwegian-registered boat in international waters, the case is considered Norwegian.
“That is why Kripos has launched an investigation, and we are cooperating with other countries’ police authorities through Interpol in this case,” said Straand.
According to Norwegian authorities, both individuals are known to them—the suspect, who is from the small town of Horten in Norway—was found guilty of drug trafficking in 2000 and later imprisoned.