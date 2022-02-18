Crime wave turns blackout bloody

Wednesday’s islandwide blackout generated a wave of crime in 12 hours.
During the course of the blackout, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had to respond to five reports of homicides, the deaths of two sisters in a fire, as well as a number of robberies.
Among the victims was a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in Tunapuna while trying to get Wi-Fi on his phone from a neighbour who had electricity supplied by a generator.
Police suspect he was mistaken for someone else.
The son of a deceased police senior superintendent was also shot dead in Arouca, while a 32-year-old man was gunned down near his home in La Romaine.
A 34-year-old man who was reported missing in Matura was also found dead, with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to the back.
An unidentified teenager, suspected to be an East Dry River resident, was also shot dead while attempting to break into the compound of the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC) in Port of Spain.
In addition, two sisters died during a fire in Curepe, in what police believe may have been a deliberate attack.
National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds yesterday praised law enforcement for their work during the outage.
“The public wouldn’t know but it provides an opportunity for terrorists, it provides an opportunity for extreme social disorder, and we were able to avoid and avert some of that last evening and we are more than grateful,” he said during a news conference at his office in Port of Spain.
Antonio Badenoch, of St Vincent Street, Tunapuna, was shot dead near his home around 9 p.m. on Wednesday while looking for a Wi-Fi signal during the blackout.
He told his mother he was going to a neighbour where a generator was supplying power to the house.
He wanted to see if he could “borrow” the Internet because he was bored, a relative said.
While he was standing near the house, a vehicle drove past him.
The car suddenly came to a stop before reversing along the road.
The occupants of the car then opened fire on Badenoch before driving away.
The teen was shot multiple times about the body, including in the legs, hands and chest.
He died at the scene.
The police were notified and officers from the Homicide Bureau and Tunapuna Police Station, led by Insp Highly and Sgt Campbell, responded.
A total of 23 spent 9mm shells were found at the scene.
Based on initial intelligence, police suspect that young Badenoch was killed for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, as it is believed he was mistaken for someone else.
PC Andrews is continuing enquiries.
‘What are we supposed to do?’
When the Express visited the family’s home yesterday, Badenoch’s mother, Philippa Marcia Ramsawak, said she was still trying to come to terms with his murder.
“He was a miserable child, yes, but not to the extent that he deserved to be killed like that. My child don’t be on no crime, he don’t hold guns, he not in gang things, he don’t smoke weed, he doesn’t do anything. Anyone in this area can tell you that.
“He is miserable, but he is the most loving and sweetest child. I know this area is a little bit of a hotspot, but for them to kill him like that, it doesn’t make sense to us. He didn’t do anybody anything,” Ramsawak said.
She said her children had been asking her for a long time to move out of the area because of the increased reports of robberies and violence, but she said she could not afford to.
“Where are we supposed to go? Rent these days starts at $3,000 and goes up to all ridiculous figures. And we aren’t making enough money to do that and support ourselves. So where are we supposed to go?
“Right now, two of my children saw Tonio’s body on the ground and they were traumatised. The older girl had to go to hospital for treatment, while the eight-year-old went to spend time with other relatives. What are we supposed to do?” Ramsawak asked.
Former cop’s son killed
In an unrelated incident, the 26-year-old son of former police superintendent Mark Maharaj was shot dead in Arouca on Wednesday evening.
Dominique Maharaj, of Davis Street, Arouca, was liming along the road near his home, when he was confronted by an armed assailant.
Gunshots were heard and a man was seen fleeing the scene.
Residents notified the police and a team of officers, led by Insp Highly and Sgt Stanislaus, visited the scene.
Eleven spent 9mm shells were found on the scene.
Police have no motive for the killing. PC Andrews is continuing enquiries.
The murder toll for the year stood at 75 up to last night.