Crime wave turns blackout bloody

Wednesday’s islandwide blackout generated a wave of crime in 12 hours.

During the course of the blackout, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) had to respond to five reports of homicides, the deaths of two sisters in a fire, as well as a number of robberies.

Among the victims was a 15-year-old boy who was shot dead in Tunapuna while trying to get Wi-Fi on his phone from a neighbour who had electricity supplied by a generator.

Police suspect he was mistaken for someone else.