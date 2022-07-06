Criminal proceedings bill passed

The Miscellaneous Provisions (Criminal Proceedings) Bill, 2021 has been passed.
The legislation was read a third time and passed in the Parliament yesterday, following contributions by eight Government and Opposition MPs.
The second reading of the bill was moved by Attorney General Reginald Armour SC who also wound up the debate.
The bill was committed to a Committee of the Whole for consideration clause by clause and no amendments were made. The legislation was then read a third time and passed.
Introduced in December 2021, the bill sought to “amend the Interpretation Act, Chap. 3:01, the Supreme Court of Judicature Act, Chap. 4:01, the Offences Against the Person Act, Chap. 11:08, the Criminal Procedure Act, Chap. 12:02” and related matters.
In his contribution, Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi defended The Bail (Amendment) (Extension of Duration) Bill, 2022, which was debated on Monday and questioned the Opposition’s position on the administration of justice for victims of crime.
Among the issues being raised by the Opposition was that the Bail Amendment Bill could lead to a violation of constitutional rights, as a person charged for certain crimes, including involving firearms or has a prior such charge, would be denied bail for up to 120 days.
Al-Rawi said many other territories including in the Commonwealth have moved away from the “year and a day” rule and have moved to relax the double jeopardy rule, if there is a causation link that leads to death.
He asked whether the Opposition was saying that “justice should not be considered” because of the 120 days or that someone ought not to have justice because a year and day had passed from the event.
He said there had been a relaxation, not a removal of the double jeopardy rule and the Government was being “proactive”, having reviewed legislation including the Death Penalty and Offences Against the Person Act.
Further, the former attorney general said the double jeopardy and year and a day provisions had been started by a United National Congress (UNC) government.
He said the year and a day clause was “really a statute limitation masquerading as a substantive condition of the law”.
Al-Rawi said Trinidad and Tobago was being invited to ask itself whether justice should not be considered.
He said the Opposition had spoken in the Parliament about Monday’s fiery protests in East Port of Spain and stated:
“If you read the newspapers today, that is a cry for consideration of justice. Are we say that people ought no to have justice brought about simply because one year and a day have passed since the event?”
LATT didn’t respond
Al-Rawi noted Opposition criticism that the legislation was drafted without appropriate consultation and denied this.
He said he wanted to place on the record that the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) had been invited by letter on August 11, 2021 to make a submission.
Al-Rawi said the LATT asked for an extension and then did not respond, nor did the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
He said an “excellent” paper had been submitted by the Public Defenders’ Division and this was traversed by the Government.
Al-Rawi said “this law is safe” because it sets out in detail the safeguards and due process.
He went on to congratulate the Law Reform Commission for its work and criticised Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein for attacking the division, apologising to the Commission for the Opposition’s remarks.
He asked whether Hosein was saying someone who was the victim of a shooting—even a police shooting—should not have justice because of the passage of a year and a day.
Al-Rawi said in forming a structure of laws, the Government considered that the Jay Chandler matter challenging the death penalty and there was a possibility of the penalty being deemed unconstitutional.
He later endorsed embattled AG Armour, calling him “a man of absolute integrity, ability and competence”.