CRIMINALS will be out preying on law-abiding citizens going to the banks to deposit their money.
This is the view of the San Juan Business Association which has called on National Security Minister Stuart Young to put systems in place to protect the innocent as citizens will be visiting various commercial banks to exchange old $100 bills for new polymer notes. “The rampant crime in the country is always a cause for concern and we support any initiative to subdue the criminal elements. The innocent, however, should not and must not suffer due to the indifference of the powers that are there to protect them,” stated Association president Vivek Charran. “Consideration must also be given to locals living abroad, or foreigners who visit this country on a regular basis: what systems are in place to safeguard their financial interests?”
He noted that Central Bank Governor Alvin Hilaire announced yesterday that people will have until December 31 to exchange the old $100 bills for new ones.
“This time-frame is challenging, to say the least, and could have some negative effects during this key commercial period. The Central Bank Governor admitted as well there would be some hiccups in the transition,” stated Charran.
Nonetheless, Charran commended Government for the installation of the new $100 note.
He stated that the association accepted the rationale of the administration introducing the new bill as a one-time measure to address the caches of “dirty money” hoarded by criminal elements.
“It is a well-known and understood fact of the present financial system that the availability of non-banked cash fuels the criminal underworld. The government, therefore, must be applauded for this bold initiative,” stated Charran.