While Trinidad and Tobago has experienced a general decline in the number of persons requiring medical attention for Covid-19 at the facilities in the parallel healthcare system, the number of critically ill persons at the Intensive Care Units (ICU) and High Dependency Units (HDU) continues to be high.
In providing an update on the parallel healthcare system during the Ministry of Health’s virtual media conference on Wednesday, Dr Maryam Abdool Richards, Principal Medical Officer at the Ministry of Health, said at the ICU level of care, which is where the most ill patients go, such as those requiring ventilation and dialysis support, the overall capacity in Trinidad and Tobago is at 90 per cent, while 98 per cent of the ICU beds in Trinidad are filled.
“In our High Dependency Unit (HDU) where the critically ill patients are also placed, the High Dependency Unit capacity is currently at 59 per cent.”
She noted that with regards to ward level patients the overall capacity is at 48 per cent.
“So, at this point in time half of our ward beds in Trinidad and Tobago are filled. In Trinidad the ward capacity is at 52 per cent while in Tobago it’s at 21 per cent.
“Additionally, in terms of the occupancy level that we have in the parallel healthcare system, today’s occupancy overall is at 51 per cent. Trinidad and Tobago’s occupancy is at 54 per cent and this has represented a general decline we have been noting from or about June 1.
Richards noted that the decline has been very slow.
“We are seeing a general decline in the overall hospital occupancy as well as the ward occupancy from June 1 onwards, however, the ICU and HDU occupancies continue to be high, which indicate that we continue to see very ill patients at the HDU and ICU.
”That really emphasises and underscores the point for us to continue practicing our 3Ws, which is wear your mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
She stated that the parallel healthcare system has been experiencing an average of 20 to 24 admissions daily.
“We had a net admission overnight of 24 additional patients in the parallel healthcare system. We admitted 56 persons and 32 persons were discharged, and that’s the sort of average in terms of the net we have been admitting over the last three days, somewhere in the vicinity of 20 to 24 patients.
“Of course the net admission is important because it gives us a guide as to how we are to allocate our resources.
With regards to the country’s vaccination drive, she said as of Tuesday 212,774 persons received their first dose of vaccine, while 80,029 received their second dose.
Also addressing the vaccination effort was Dr Brian Armour, chief executive officer at the South West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA).
Armour noted that 30,166 persons received the first dose of the SInopharm vaccine while 12, 964 persons have been fully vaccinated, having received their second dose, across facilities at the SWRHA.
“Similarly with the AstraZeneca, we have completed the first dose which stands at 15,849, and the second dose of AstraZeneca, which is being conducted solely at the SAPA (Southern Academy for the Performing Arts) site in collaboration with the management team at SAPA, is 9,096.”
He said second dose of the SInopharm vaccine is given at an average of about 1,000 doses per day, with an average of 600 doses of the AstraZeneca being administered daily at SAPA.
Armour said as of Sunday, the SWRHA has administered both doses to 20,042 persons with 46,015 persons having received their first dose.
He noted that currently some 1,800 to 2,000 healthcare workers at the SWRHA have been fully vaccinated.