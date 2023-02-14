CALYPSONIAN Cro Cro says he is not afraid of legal action.
“My lawyer is God,” he said in an interview with the Express last week.
Cro Cro’s calypso, “Another Sat is outside again”, is the subject of legal action for alleged defamatory lyrics by businessman Inshan Ishmael.
Cro Cro said he is as an experienced calypsonian who knows how to craft his lyrics.
“My calypso is doing what it is supposed to do. If nobody wasn’t discussing my calypso then it would mean that I failed as a calypsonian. I am happy to see that some people are reeling under the pressure, which means that I have done my job. They say I am a racist. I am not a racist. If I were a racist, I would never be the person I am today,” Cro Cro said.
The calypso bard was also not surprised he wasn’t selected for the semi-final round of the National Calypso Monarch competition (Calypso Fiesta), which took place on Saturday at Skinner Park, San Fernando.
“I in this thing long time so I am accustomed to this. I won the people’s choice about five times and never even end up in the finals. I consider it as more than a disrespect but I won’t let this slow me down. I have not failed as a calypsonian. I am singing facts and the song is getting a reaction based on that. They have been doing this to me for a long time. You know how many crowns I could have won?”
‘My lawyer is God’
Cro Cro said he intends to continue to protest through his calypsoes.
“I have a big, dangerous song right now. Right now, I am singing for people to wake up and get conscious, and that is the job of the calypsonian. Calypso was born out of protest, and I will always sing about the issues. I never had a rough year, so whether I am in the semi-finals or not, that is not slowing me down. They want me to stop? Over my dead body.
“When people threaten to take me to court, I am not afraid. My lawyer is God. I am a very intelligent man, and I have been one of the greatest composers of calypsoes. I won the crown four times,” Cro Cro said.
Cro Cro, who is the manager of the Icons Calypso tent, said his roaming tent has been successful.
‘Calypso is alive’
“We are roving throughout the country, and people are coming to the Icon tent because they know that they are coming to hear the truth. The people who are not coming to the calypso tents are afraid to sit down and take blows, and they are afraid to hear the truth. But as long as I’m alive, calypso will live. The fact that people are looking to take me to court shows that calypso is alive, and as long as I am alive, I will not let the oppression continue,” Cro Cro said.