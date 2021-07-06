Crucial drugs stolen

Thieves have broken into the St James Medical Complex pharmacy again, this time making off with more than a dozen different drugs used by cancer patients and people with auto-immune diseases.
Staff of the pharmacy told Western Division police that they secured the department before leaving on Friday and returned on Monday morning to find it ransacked and a batch of drugs as well as the video recording system missing.
The Express was told by an employee of the pharmacy that some of the drugs are used to treat various cancers, including cancer of the breast, cervix, kidney and colon, while others are used to treat rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes and other auto-immune diseases.
In a news release yesterday, the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) urged the public to be on the lookout for the drugs.
The NWRHA said the stolen drugs were:
• Succinylcholine
• Bevacizumab 100mg
• Bevacizumab 400mg
• Bleomycin
• Cetuximab
• Traztuzumab 440mg
• Traztuzumab 600mg
• Tocilizumab
• Docetaxel
• Insulin
• Oxytocin
• Rituximab 400mg
• Fulvestrant
• Epirubacin
The NWRHA said the matter is currently under investigation.
“Members of the public are asked to be on high alert and to kindly contact the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service or the NWRHA directy at 493-1838 should anyone try to solicit sales for the above-mentioned drugs. The batch numbers or these items will be provided in a subsequent advisory,” it stated.
Second incident
This is not the first time critical drugs have been stolen from the pharmacy.
In June 2019, thieves broke into the facility and stole a quantity of medications used to treat non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and infectious diseases.
In a news release then, the NWRHA said security measures would be beefed up at the pharmacy.
The Express contacted NWRHA chief executive officer Salisha Baksh for further information about the latest robbery but she declined to comment yesterday.
“Any information we would be issuing via a media release,” she stated.
Western Division police said they received a report from an employee of the pharmacy that before leaving work around 2.50 p.m. on Friday, staff secured the facility by locking all doors and windows.
The employee reported that on returning to work at 6.50 a.m. on Monday, a room within the pharmacy was found ransacked and the northern door removed from its hinges a short distance away.
Upon making further checks, the employee reported an undisclosed amount of pharmaceuticals along with the video recording system were missing.
The employee told police that no one was given permission to remove the items.
Police said a value for the items is yet to be ascertained.