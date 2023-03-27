Cruise row in Tobago

MAXI-taxi drivers in Tobago claim they are owed close to $400,000 from the agent of cruise ships that dock in Tobago.
And while the drivers have decided to not protest just yet and stop transporting tourists, they claim the agent, Charles Carvalho, has threatened to withdraw the fleet of ships he is associated with from docking in Tobago, according to president of the maxi-taxi association in Tobago, Cloyd Williams.
“We have been working for the agent. We have an agreement of payment and the agent is not paying us; matter of fact, he owes us (the association) for now, close to $400,000 and that is the tour agent,” Williams said on Saturday.
Williams claimed the agent is threatening to withdraw over 30 of the cruise liners he is associated with from docking in Tobago. “He is the main agent for the ships, if he moves out there is not another agent that brings ships to Tobago. The THA (Tobago House of Assembly) has been informed via letter and we hope to have a meeting with the THA. The letter was sent a week ago,” Williams said.
When asked to comment on the matter yesterday, Carvalho said the maxi-taxi association has an agenda, but admitted they were owed monies, though not to the tune of $400,000.
“I owe them, it’s part correct. They have a motive and what they have done shows that they cannot handle the volume of business on the island of Tobago. They have been calling for more ships and now they are getting it, they don’t have the capability or capacity to handle the volume of new business. It’s time that the cruise industry moves away from the regulatory process on the Port where we must use ‘taxi’ association. This business has moved beyond taxis for servicing the shore excursions from the cruise ships. Trinidad and Tobago is the only destination currently where we must use a taxi operator to service the industry. They simply don’t understand the industry and many cruise destinations have well advanced the needs of the ships where operators like us hire coach/bus companies, not a taxi driver,” Carvalho said.
Carvalho said Tobago’s attitude towards the business also needs urgent attention. “The taxi association is just one part of the equation. There are lots of moving parts and the transportation element is not the only item that goes into the servicing of the cruise ships. The cruise lines are paying 45 and 60 days later and you simply need to satisfy everyone at the same time and not just one taxi association. Four hundred thousand dollars owed is totally incorrect and when I get back to Trinidad I share all of the monies to that association alone for this season amounting in the thousands. Only Wednesday, I sent Mr Williams a bank deposit for $43,000,” Carvalho said.
He added: “As I also said, Tobago cannot handle this new volume of business and I have to be careful in bringing additional ships there once they are planning to stop providing transportation. That would not send a good message.
“The current cruise season is generating millions to the economy of Trinidad and Tobago and, as I said, I, too, have to wait for payment from the ships.
“One thing that I would like to highlight is that, prior to Covid, I spent a lot of my own resources creating a new cruise home port in Tobago and started developing other Caribbean islands to be part of the ship itinerary. The government of St Lucia welcomed me there as they noticed the huge amount of money I was spending there putting in facilities to receive the ship and others. But no one knew that Covid was around the corner. The facilities in St Lucia were opened in October 2019 and closed due to Covid in March 2020. That facility was part of much bigger picture and Tobago was the next. However, when I approached the Government and the THA to allow the ship that I had been working on to start calling at Tobago from August 15, 2021, they all refused because of Covid, while other Caribbean islands were well on their way recovering from Covid closure.”
He denied he intends to
have the cruise ships leave Tobago.
“Without Tobago, it destroys my plans. That particular cruise line that I was working with was also highly dependent on the opportunity to start. That cruise line was the first to shut down, meaning that I have lost a tremendous amount of resources, including bank financing. Today those same taxi drivers would have been benefiting from that initiative.”