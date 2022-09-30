Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe yesterday accused the Express of twisting what she said at the opening of the $18 million Tacarigua Community Centre.
“You can always count on the Express, the media on a whole, to twist your comments out of context and try to create confusion, mayhem and discord. Yesterday (Wednesday) I spoke with the Tacarigua village council about the challenges of taking hard decisions and making sacrifices today that will redound to our benefit tomorrow and build a brighter future for our children. Express decided to take its own twist. I guess papers have to sell,” she posted on Facebook.
And speaking later at the opening of Maraval Community Centre, Morne Coco Road, she said: “I hope you report what I say and not cherry-pick and make bacchanal.”
Cudjoe greeted those present, including Finance Minister and Diego Martin North East MP Colm Imbert; and Allyson West, Public Administration Minister who is also acting Minister of Digital Transformation.
She left the media for last.
“Members of the media. So happy to have so many of you out with us today. You started a work yesterday and came to get some more. Thank you for coming. I hope you report what I said and not cherry-pick and make a bacchanal so thanks for coming. It is just so good as we always complain that when we have community development activities we never get the media as they only show up for sport,” she said.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you, CNC3, Newsday... when you hear your name, take a shout, take a bow as we really appreciate you coming to cover us,” she added.
As she spoke, Minister Imbert appeared tickled as he looked at this Express reporter directly.
Cudjoe went on to describe the Maraval centre as a dream of Trinidad and Tobago’s for parents who had nothing of the sort when the country became independent in 1962.
She recalled her own life growing up in Bethel Village, Tobago—“no matter how they try to make me out as a Marie Antoinette”.
She shared that when she graduated from high school in 1998 her parents were labourers.
She said she wanted to study but there was no Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses (GATE) at that time, only the dollar-for-dollar programme which she said meant nothing to them, as they did not have the initial dollar to begin with.
She said, however, she discovered the Internet at the home of Tobago politician Deborah Moore-Miggins, adding that using a computer at her home opened her to opportunities she never knew about.
Again not referring to the 2022/23 budget, Cudjoe admitted some of the decisions may not be the most popular, but were being done in the best interest of the people and there will always be a need for Government to do that.
“We can spend all right now and have nothing for tomorrow,” she said, adding that while “many benefited from Trinidad and Tobago we cannot just think of ourselves but the children as well”.
As she left the podium, she took one last shot at the reporters present, saying, “Capture me nice, capture me right.”