THE PNM does not have to resort to subterfuge in order to achieve its electoral goals. So said Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Maxie Cuffie yesterday as he rubbished claims made by UNC Senator Saddam Hosein that the PNM was using the Unemployment Relief Programme (URP) in that constituency for electioneering purposes.
“I am sure that isn’t the case,” he said. “As the member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo I know it is possible to win a seat from the UNC without having to resort to URP or anything illegal. We were able to win that seat without having to do anything underhand with URP. We don’t need to do anything illegal to win an election.”