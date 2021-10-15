Cultural icon Peter Telfer dies

Telfer, founder of the Mawasi Experience (MXP) band, passed away in the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Arima Hospital during the early hours of yesterday morning.
The well-respected musical composer and teacher had been at the health facility for the past three weeks. He was 63 years old.
Jason Jones, cousin of the late drummer/percussionist, yesterday remembered him as “a true patriot” who always “proudly flew the red, white and black” wherever he went.
“Wherever Peter went, he always flew our National colours, red, white and black, even dressing in them regularly at events and as he walked around Port of Spain. He was a true patriot and a kind and loving human being,” Jones wrote in a moving tribute posted to his Facebook page.
Telfer, oldest son of late artist Henri Telfer, brought African drumming out of the shadows into the bright lights of mainstream performance spaces, Jones said.
“Peter was well known and loved for his tremendous works in the field of music and especially African drumming. (He) elevated the humble drum to performances before many distinguished audiences around the world,” Jones added.
‘We have lost a
great Catholic’
Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon recognised the significance of Telfer’s role in the history of the local Catholic Church in a Facebook post yesterday.
Telfer was recently described by the Catholic News as “a well-known musical contributor to the Catholic community” in an online posting calling for members to remember him in prayer.
“Peter has given so many gifts to us as a Church. We have lost a great Catholic and true patriot of Trinidad and Tobago,” Gordon wrote.
Telfer started the MXP band on October 12, 1980. The musical collection, which celebrated its 41st anniversary on Tuesday, was the resident band at Sacred Heart RC Church in Port of Spain, for several years. It was there that Telfer first blended local culture with traditional Catholic worship.
“Telfer and the Mawasi Experience are well-known for their musical contributions to the Catholic community. Every month Mawasi added to the liturgy at the church’s 11 a.m. Sunday masses. Over the years they produced new liturgical music with a Caribbean feel,” the Catholic News also noted.
Veteran musician/music producer Robin Foster recalled Telfer’s commitment to the church while working with him on several projects during the past four decades. Telfer recently celebrated 63 years as a baptised Catholic.
“He was the ultimate patriot. A pioneer of the Catholic folk mass. Creolised the Catholic mass. Uplifted many young people with the Mawasi Experience. Great drummer and all-round very nice man,” Foster told the Express during a WhatsApp exchange yesterday.
A great master drummer
Drummer Elliot Francois recalled his early days drumming at Catholic conferences alongside Telfer, whom he referred to as “a great master drummer” and “one of the most patriotic Trinbagonians that I have even known”.
“Seeing and performing along with him since I started drumming at Catholic conferences in ’86, Peter’s drumming was responsible for so many drummers pursuing the art form. As with so many talented people here, not valued enough and misunderstood,” Francois wrote on Facebook.
Musician/steelpan arranger Kern Sumerville, who first stumbled upon Telfer at a barbershop in their hometown of Tacarigua, remembered him as “a man with a big heart”.
“Another loss of a great icon who was full of life, and his attire no doubt showed his true patriotism. A big heart and would encourage others to be the best they can be,” Sumerville said in a WhatsApp exchange.
Actress Penelope Spencer said Telfer literally wore his passion for local culture on his sleeve.
“A true ambassador to our culture has left us. His passion for our culture was evident in the way he dressed, in the way he played and in how he taught. He will be missed,” Spencer said.
An archival video of Telfer circulated yesterday giving him the final say on his own talent and legacy: “I can’t read a note of music, believe it or not, so it is a gift. My father Henri Telfer used to tell me give your gift to God and not to girls. Although I get my heart break by girls, eh, is alright, ah still giving meh gift to God.”