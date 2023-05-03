Cummings and the commingling of $millions

Millions of dollars were paid to Minister Foster Cummings’ family businesses through State contracts over a four-year period, with large chunks of those contract monies also finding their way into his personal Venture Credit Union (VCU) account.
When questioned by the Express in September last year, Cummings denied ever receiving monies from the contracts, and said there was never an issue of the commingling of funds with his personal credit union account.
VCU has declined comment on the issue, but the Express discovered differently after scouring through detailed financial transactions of Cummings’ personal account at VCU for the four-year period 2016-2020.
Using his personal account, he would have taken loans for his business venture. VCU insiders explained that based on the $14.5 million commercial loan agreement (reported in Part 1 in the Sunday Express), the sum of the monthly loan instalment would be applied to the business loan and the difference would be then transferred to his personal share account.
When Cummings was granted the $14.5 million loan in 2017, even though several red flags were raised, VCU made it clear that one of the conditions was that State entities—the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and National Maintenance Training and Security Company Ltd (MTS)—make all payments directly to VCU rather than the companies Pical Service Ltd, Rivulet Investment Group Ltd, as well as Cummings and Associates Ltd.
This payment was made to facilitate Cummings’ loan; however, many insiders believe the payment method was flawed and the monies should have first been sent to the relevant firms (Pical, Rivulet, and Cummings and Associates), and then an agreement could have been arranged to assist with the loan payment.
“Company funds are due to a company and you cannot put it into a name of an individual account, which can be interpreted as commingling of funds. A credit union cannot give business loans to a company, but only an individual,” explained a senior VCU official.
According to the Co-operative Societies Act, “a member is considered a person or society”, and as such, “A society may not, save with the consent of the Commissioner, make a loan to any person other than a member.”
Insiders at VCU said the Commissioner of Co-operatives never approved any provisions to VCU to first grant a loan in Cummings’ name and to service funds due to companies that were owned partially by him.
In preparation for the loan being granted, the previous year, VCU wrote to HDC, on behalf of Pical Services Ltd, indicating that in the future they required “that all payments in relations (sic) to the above mention contract with Pical Services Limited be made directly to Venture Credit Union Co-Operative Society Limited”.
At least four separate letters the Express saw were sent to cover the garbage-collection and grass-cutting contracts that Cummings’ family businesses owned.
The Express obtained documentation pertaining to the sums in question, including detailed bank transactions and cheques, which were also turned over to law enforcement officials for them to make a determination in the matter and potentially determine if any crime was committed.
Cummings: Family ties cut
The Express asked Minister Cummings, “You also claimed to have relinquished ties with the two companies, but according to documentation from sources, you continued to personally receive money from contract proceeds. How do you explain this to the public at large?
Cummings responded, “Upon my election to the House of Representatives and appointment as minister, I relinquished my relationship with the family-owned business, and all the contract proceeds were paid to VCU in accordance with the loan conditions. It is therefore incorrect to say that I continued to receive money from the proceeds of the contracts.”
However, a detailed document the Express obtained, prepared by VCU for the Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB), showed a breakdown of certified cheques received by VCU from HDC and MTS for the period 2016-2020. “Under the first table it is noted that both share deposit and loan payment transactions were done via Foster Cummings’ personal accounts,” the document states.
In summary, investigators determined, with the help of senior VCU employees, that when contract payments arrived, the monthly loan of $209,270 would be paid as required, while millions would be transferred into Cummings’ share deposit account as the paperwork obtained by Express clearly revealed.
“The loan was predicated on the assignment of contracts. It means therefore that all proceeds of the contracts were supposed to go toward the loan, not the individual (Foster Cummings) share account where he would have gotten dividends and not his Venture VISA debit card. It means that he was utilising funds for his own personal benefit, which is the very essence of commingling,” a senior VCU official who had intimate knowledge of the matter told the Express.
Direct deposits
But what triggered this massive financial investigation only came to light in 2020, mere days before the country’s general election was due on August 10.
VCU sources say that MTS’ letters of awards were on file for Rivulet Investment Group on January 30, 2020.
In the letter of awards, MTS wrote to Rivulet stating that the proposal for the four contract sums of just over $1.8 million for emergency works at Couva West Secondary School was accepted. That price was VAT-exclusive and with VAT additions, it would be closer to $2.2 million.
MTS gave the assurance that a contract agreement would be prepared between MTS and Rivulet Investment Group for the services, “and you will be contacted for the execution of same” in respect to these contracts.
On July 23, 2020, a sizeable payment of $1.8 million was made to Cummings’ personal share account that was later applied to his loan instalment from the MTS job.
And later, on August 6 and 7, two Republic Bank cheques with the respective sums of $53,850 and $933,652.13 were deposited directly to Cummings’ share deposit or personal account from proceeds that also came from MTS, as evidenced by the documentation.
Sources say when the documentation was presented to former VCU CEO Ramesh Lutchman regarding the deposit of the $1.8 million loan payment made directly from an MTS contract, he raised red flags.
One senior VCU source said: “It was just prior to elections when sizeable payments were being deposited into a personal account. There were no company accounts at VCU and, in addition, there was no documentation of actual contracts, there were only offer letters, and we have not seen any contracts to date on the file, with only certain people now given access to Cummings’ file.”
Another source disclosed: “Red flags were raised with the compliance manager, as well as the president of the VCU, Hayden Ferreira. They also raised concerns with the head of the internal audit and the current CEO (Roxanne Solomon).”
Ferreira and Solomon were questioned on whether VCU had obtained the contracts between Cummings and MTS as part of the due diligence required under the Financial Obligations Regulations (FOR), but again they remained silent.
When contacted, Lutchman would only confirm he had raised red flags about the $1.8 million deposit.
But other senior VCU sources confirmed the matter was raised with the Financial Intelligence Unit’s (FIU) acting director Nigel Stoddard, who met with VCU’s president Ferreira, board member Cole Patrick, then CEO Lutchman, and the company’s compliance manager, Nadine Radday.
Sources say it was only later that ACIB, acting on the FIU’s information, got involved and requested all cheques and other financial transactions via a production order related to Cummings’ family businesses and the business deposits that were made to his personal share account over the four-year period of 2016-2020.
No cash proceeds received
When questioned about the $1.8 million MTS deposit, Cummings said: “Because the purpose of the loan was debt consolidation, neither I nor any of the family-owned businesses received actual cash from the proceeds of the loan. The source of funds document you refer to relates to a payment made by MTS to Rivulet Investment Group Ltd (which is one of the family-owned businesses), and this payment was assigned to VCU in accordance with VCU’s repayment requirements. Accordingly, there was no contract between me (Foster Cummings) and MTS, and the payment made was entirely applied by VCU to service the family-owned companies’ debt.”
Cummings was quizzed about whether (a) the MTS awarding of the contract to Rivulet Investment Group Ltd followed procurement guidelines, (b) if a contract had been signed prior to engagement, and (c) how many other contracts and payments were made to this company (Rivulet) mere days prior to the 2020 general election?
In answering the first question, Cummings said: “The answer to (a), based on my information is yes. In answer to (b), as far as I am aware, all procurement rules were adhered to. In answer to (c), the family-owned companies have been operating for many years and their provision of services is not based on the conduct of general elections or any elections.”
Questioned on whether he placed company cash into his personal account, based on the source of funds on the MTS letter of award, and if he considered this as a major violation of the money laundering standards and/or proceeds of crime statute as mentioned under FOR, Cummings responded: “There was no co-mingling (sic) of funds nor have the family-owned companies been informed of any breaches of anti-money laundering(AML) protocols. Moreover, the source of funds declarations explained where the monies came from and why the proceeds of the contract were assigned to VCU as a lender.”
Cheque deposits
While Cummings contended there was no commingling of funds, why then did two MTS cheques meant as payment to Rivulet Investment Group go into his personal account, as evidenced in the documents related to the source of funds declaration that the Express saw?
A senior VCU insider also weighed in, saying: “The money was deposited via cheques from MTS addressed to Venture Credit Union beneficial owner Rivulet Services. This is considered commingling.”
The Express pressed Cummings, asking: “You also claimed to have relinquished ties with the two companies, but according to documentation from sources, you continue to personally receive money from contract proceeds. How do you explain this to the public at large?”
Cummings said: “Upon my election to the House of Representatives and appointment as minister, I relinquished my relationship with the family-owned business and all the contract proceeds were paid to VCU in accordance with the loan conditions. It is therefore incorrect to say that I continued to personally receive money from the proceed of contracts.”
However, our investigation found that when Cummings was appointed Minister in the Ministry of Works and Transport in August 2020, he was still receiving proceeds from contracts after the general election, up to December 3, 2020.
Even before that appointment in June 2020, an HDC payment made to Venture (meant for work by Pical) of $877,500 and based on the source of funds declarations, $600,000 was applied to the loan and $227,500 deposited into Cummings personal credit union account. Yet Cummings denied commingling of funds.
In September 2020, an MTS payment of $568,406.25 was made as per source of funds declarations that showed the money was deposited to his shares and then split with his loan facility.
Also, on October 20, 2020, a payment was made to VCU for work done by Pical that was first placed in Cummings’ share account, following which proceeds were applied to his loan.
One of the source of funds declarations filled out by Venture Credit Union points to a $450,000 cheque signed off by Cummings’ wife, Julie Modeste, on October 26, 2020, on behalf of Pical Services Ltd, showing the cheque was first deposited into his personal credit union account and then applied to his loan.
There is also evidence that a cheque dated December 3, 2020, was made payable to VCU from HDC in the sum of $369,000 for services done by Pical, and according to the source of funds declaration, $186,866.30 was paid to the loan facility while the difference of $182,133.40 was placed in Cummings’ personal share account, contrary to what he had told the Express.
—Part III tomorrow:
Cops probe source of funds.