Cummings goes to court

The High Court will now be getting involved in the matter involving Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings and United National Congress (UNC) Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial over a leaked Special Branch report.
The Trinidad Express Newspaper, its editor-in-chief Omatie Lyder and journalist Anna Ramdass have also been sued by Cummings.
Two days after his attorneys issued a pre-action protocol letter to Lutchmedial, the newspaper, Lyder and Ramdass on Wednesday, Cummings’ attorneys on Friday afternoon filed legal action at the Supreme Court after receiving no response from any of the parties by the stipulated deadline of 1 p.m. on Thursday.
Cummings is now seeking to have the court order that the senator, the newspaper and/or its agents or servants refrain from further “defaming” his “good name” by publishing or repeating any of the contents of the report dated July 5, 2019.
On Friday evening, Cummings’ attorneys, Jennifer Farah-Tull and Farai Hove Masaisai, filed the proceedings in an attempt to have the parties desist from publishing similar defamatory statements or allegations.
The Sunday Express understands the matter has since been docketed to Justice Nadia Kangaloo, but a date of hearing is yet to be set.
In his claim form, Cummings is calling on Lutchmedial to remove all private and confidential information relating to him, “in particular the confidential special branch report” and the “defamatory” recorded Facebook video and subsequent Facebook publications.
On May 5, while at a UNC TT Speaks meeting, Lutchmedial revealed contents of the report which she said she had received in her mailbox.
In addition to wanting Lutchmedial to desist from making any further statements on the report and to have her prior posts removed, Cummings is asking the court to order that the newspaper, Lyder and Ramdass, or any of its other agents, do the same, given that it had reported on Lutchmedial’s contribution at the meeting. He is also seeking damages including special, aggravated and exemplary damages.
Cummings further wants an apology from the newspaper for “breach of confidence and misuse of private information”.
In the pre-action protocol letter, Cummings’ attorneys stated that their client and his family have had cause to enlist the services of a professional therapist, as the accusations against him had led to (the) cyberbullying of him, his wife and his children by persons who believe Lutchmedial’s statements to be true.
The letter stated that the “defamatory” statements made by Lutchmedial were inaccurate and that the “vacuous, misleading and unfounded allegations of scandal, larceny, fraud and corruption” published in video and audio communication painted Cummings in a negative light.
“No charges have been brought against our client, and the totality of any investigation has not been proffered by anybody including the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
“The document on which you have commented does not lay in any factual context where a fair assessment of its accuracy can be inferred,” the letter stated.
It went on to add: “You knew or ought to have known that the statements made by you and the report disclosed highly sensitive and confidential information which our client reasonably expected to be kept private.
“This reckless dissemination of such information to the general public has put the life of our client and his family at risk to acts of violence from persons potentially outraged by the allegations of corruption... and further the allegations which you have presented as fact, that he has dealings with a reputed drug dealer and leader of a ‘gang’.”
On Thursday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said the Special Branch report was an intelligence document and not an evidential one and, therefore, required further investigation to determine whether its contents were accurate and factual, or based on hearsay.
“It could be an arbitrary observation. It could be ‘I saw something and I think so’. It could be ‘I bounce up somebody in a band and I hear so’. Secret and confidential requiring further investigation,” he said.
“Yes, we have Special Branch report, but the interesting thing is that they are graded, meaning you take it with some condiments, or some salt, depending on who is saying what, and where the information is coming from...,” Rowley stated.
He added that if he were not a responsible Prime Minister, he could just as easily “play the Opposition’s game and bring the bundle of Special Branch reports” he had on many members of the Opposition “and throw it in front of the public”.
“And then,” he added, “we would have one big bacchanal of ‘he say, she say’, and in the middle of it would be the police, who would either substantiate or not substantiate what it has said, and then we would know where barley grows.”