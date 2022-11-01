YOUTH Development Minister Foster Cummings has withdrawn his appeal against the decision of a High Court judge who refused to grant him an injunction against Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
His attorneys withdrew the appeal on October 12, but the written order was only dispatched by the Appeal Court on Friday.
With the withdrawal of the procedural appeal, Cummings is now required to pay Lutchmedial’s legal costs at both the Appeal and High Courts.
His notice of appeal was filed on June after Justice Nadia Kangaloo ruled that Cummings had failed to convince the court that the injunction to silence Lutchmedial on his “private and confidential” information was warranted.
Cummings took Lutchmedial to court after she made certain “revelations” at a UNC Monday Night Forum meeting in May in which she spoke of a Special Branch report into allegations of questionable conduct by the minister.
She had also posted some of the allegations on her Facebook page.
In addition to that, Lutchmedial had also questioned some of Cummings’ banking information.
Cummings was seeking to have the court order that the senator refrain from further speaking on the issues and have her remove all such posts from her Facebook or other social media pages.
His attorneys led by Farai Hove Masaisai had outlined 13 findings of fact and 14 findings of law of the judge which they said they were not in agreement with.
The notice had stated: “The learned trial judge erred in law and was plainly wrong in her finding at this stage of the proceedings and upon the evidence that was before the court that the appellant’s banking information was not private and confidential.
“The learned trial judge erred in law in her finding that the respondent had a defence in justification in publishing the statement.”
In her ruling, Justice Kangaloo stated that Cummings had failed to provide sufficient and compelling information to support his argument that Lutchmedial’s statements and publishing of personal information, including banking details, were reckless and affected his family life.
At the injunctive application hearing, his attorney Masaisai said Lutchmedial’s statements and publications had caused his client and his family a great deal of harm and they even had to seek counselling.
While the procedural appeal has been dismissed, Cumming’s substantive claim for defamation against Lutchmedial is still before the High Court.