Cunupia and Enterprise residents ‘disturbed, scared’

“We are scared. We have to pass through Enterprise about six times a day.”
So said Cunupia resident Riaz Ali, who has been plying the Chaguanas-to-Curepe route, for about 20 years. Ali was speaking to the Express on Wednesday at the taxi stand in Curepe, four days after men sprayed bullets into a playground at African Grounds, Eagle Avenue, Enterprise, on Saturday night, and killed innocent nine-year-old boy Jomol Modeste.
The killers also used a panel van stolen from a bakery company to carry out the horrendous crime.
Jomol Modeste, of Enterprise Street, was sitting on a bench, looking at a game of football, when the panel van pulled up near a basketball court.
More horror was to come to the area, as the dismembered remains of two men were found on Monday, at Mon Plasir river, Cunupia.
Ali said: “It’s real sad. I feel real sad for the little boy. He had just begun his life. It disturbed my spirit. To know all these bad things are happening in Enterprise and Cunupia. It was never like that. I don’t know the area where they found the bodies. But it’s not a nice feeling for the residents.
“We just have to pray and be alert when we drive through Enterprise. We have to hope we are not harmed. Nothing funny happens. Nobody horrible comes into the maxi-taxi.
“You have to work. You have to feed your family and yourself. You can’t live on handouts.”
Ali said he hopes the police would increase patrols. “That might ease the tension a bit. We might feel a bit safer, if we saw police,” he said.
‘I don’t want
to be a victim’
An Enterprise maxi-taxi driver, who gave his name as Harvey, added: “I live in Enterprise. I am scared. But not the kind of anxiety the rest of the country is happening. I live in the community. I can’t say much. I don’t want to be a victim.
“Nobody will ever feel good about what is happening there. So far, nobody has troubled me. When I went there to live. Enterprise was a quiet, peaceful place. Everybody lived good.”
Harvey added: “I don’t know what has changed. But I still feel these ugly incidents don’t happen in a vacuum. I am not saying it’s right. As the old people say, ‘There’s more in the mortar, besides the pestle’.
“We have to really look at what is causing these kinds of murders. People have lost their compassion. They have not interfered with me yet. I hope to God, he will keep me safe.”
In a phone interview on Tuesday, El Dorado resident Allan Samaroo, who is director of the Cunupia-based Shiva Gana Organisation, said: “I do a lot of work in Cunupia. It’s quite scary. It’s so dangerous. Things have skyrocketed so far.
“I visit often. I know some of the residents are scared. Some of the performers in the group are terrified. They are not happy with the reprehensible activities in their backyard.”