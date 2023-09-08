Curb crime scourge now, say experts

Toyota Aqua

Flashback, August 20: The Toyota Aqua motor car in which the body of Akel Modeste was found after he was ambushed by three gunmen in Bassie Street Extension, Spring Village, Valsayn.

—Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

With just under four months until 2023 comes to a close, concerns are being raised that this country’s murder toll may surpass the histo­ric number in 2022, with 606 murders.

Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad predicted that the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to deal with societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.

The forecast, called the “ARIMA Model”, is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Seeper­sad. It also utilises statistics from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019.

Seepersad, co-ordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, noted that in his research, he was able to utilise trend ana­lysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for this country, within margins of error, which showed that crime was on the increase.

The ARIMA model gave values for various types of crime up to 2030, and has forecasted 601 murders for this year.

Speaking with the Express yesterday, criminologist Dr Darius Figueira said that based on current trends, he expected this year to be even higher than the 2022.

Figueira said: “From all appearances, we hit the 400 murders’ mark at much about the same time as we did last year.”

He noted that 2022 saw a very high record of 606 murders, so the next logical question is whether this year’s figure will be equal to or even surpass that of 2022.

Figueira added that it must be recognised that the third quarter of 2022 was very bloody, and if that is repeated this year, it will be all but certain that the country is in for a wild ride before the year is over.

He emphasised that whatever needs to be done to curb this scourge of crime has to be done now.

Stronger approach needed

Also speaking with the Express yesterday, regional security expert and strategic security consultant Garvin Hee­rah said that a stronger approach was needed by law enforcement in this country.

Heerah noted: “That 403 murders is what is recorded, what is reported, what we are aware of. There exists within the sphere of reality that there are probably other ca­ses that have not been recorded or even classed as murders due to victims not being identified or post-mortems not being done, and that is a frightening thought.

“But if we are to take the information as is, as by what is presented to us, that we are roughly at the same rate as last year, what this is telling us is that somewhere along the line, somebody, something went wrong.

“We were not able to arrest the issue and decrease the numbers of homicides by any significant means. We went about doing business the same old, same old. And that cannot continue.”

He suggested that the State look at innovative ways and new techniques to address the crime issue because as it stood, from a social point of view, criminals were winning.

He argued that the gunmen and gangsters and those who are committing crime are going to continue to disrespect the law because they realise that they are not being caught, neither are there any tangible repercussions.

Law enforcement needs to send a clear message in this country right now that enough is enough, he said.

He added that the crimi­nal justice system needed work, including court matters, which need faster processing times.

When the police do make arrests and bring matters to court, unless it’s a non-bailable offence, people are usually back on the streets in no time, leaving the criminals to commit more crimes and the victims to feel no sense of justice.

He emphasised the need to have a much firmer, faster and aggressive way of treating with criminal elements.

He also touched on recent comments made by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher that “serious crimes were down”.

While he did not doubt the statistics which would have led the commissioner to make these statements, he noted that generally, the public did not share a similar perception.

He said: “I am no statistician. So I will not comment on that directly. What I will say is that if we go by the emotions of our people and what we are seeing being reflected in our communities, if I can take the opportunity to speak for them, from a public perspective, this is not the case.

“We continue to see reports of home invasions, robberies, carjackings and murders. So there needs to be a high visibility of the police and regiment, there needs to be results, arrests and prosecutions.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CoP was ‘discourteous to the court’

CoP was ‘discourteous to the court’

POLICE Commissioner Erla Christopher has been accused of being discourteous to the court by failing to give evidence in a judicial review claim brought by a man whose Firearm User’s Licence (FUL) and firearms were seized two years ago.

The seizures took place in August 2021 after the man’s brother was able to access one of the weapons and allegedly used it to take his life.

Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

Teacher arrested over ‘massage’

A primary school teacher was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly lured a pupil into his bedroom and gave her a massage.

The 47-year-old teacher was arrested for the offence of sexual touching of a child.

The arrest occurred on the compound of the primary school in Chaguanas at which he was assigned, and was carried out by officers of the Child Protection Unit of the Central Police Division.

Curb crime scourge now, say experts

Curb crime scourge now, say experts

With just under four months until 2023 comes to a close, concerns are being raised that this country’s murder toll may surpass the histo­ric number in 2022, with 606 murders.

Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad predicted that the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to deal with societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.

6 more killings push murders over 400

6 more killings push murders over 400

With the deaths of six men in separate incidents between Wednesday and yesterday in Laventille, Chaguanas, Caroni and Valencia, the murder toll has crossed the 400 mark, to 403.

And while this represents an estimated one-per cent decrease from the same period last year (406), concern is once again being raised that if something is not done, 2023 may surpass 2022’s historic 606 murders recorded in a calendar year.

‘Emprendedora’ to the rescue

‘Emprendedora’ to the rescue

A Venezuelan cargo vessel has been sourced to service the inter-island seabridge until the MV Cabo Star cargo ferry is fully repaired and cleared to operate.

The Cabo Star has been down for repairs since a fire broke out in its engine room two weeks ago.

Recommended for you