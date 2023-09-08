Curb crime scourge now, say experts

With just under four months until 2023 comes to a close, concerns are being raised that this country’s murder toll may surpass the historic number in 2022, with 606 murders.
Last year, criminologist Dr Randy Seepersad predicted that the annual murder toll could climb to a whopping 710 by 2030, if action is not taken to deal with societal issues and other causes of crime in this country.
The forecast, called the “ARIMA Model”, is based on trend analysis and computer model projections by Seepersad. It also utilises statistics from the T&T Police Service (TTPS) Crime and Problem Analysis Branch (CAPA) for 1990 to 2019.
Seepersad, co-ordinator of the Criminology Unit at The University of the West Indies, noted that in his research, he was able to utilise trend analysis and computer modelling to predict crime rates for this country, within margins of error, which showed that crime was on the increase.
The ARIMA model gave values for various types of crime up to 2030, and has forecasted 601 murders for this year.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, criminologist Dr Darius Figueira said that based on current trends, he expected this year to be even higher than the 2022.
Figueira said: “From all appearances, we hit the 400 murders’ mark at much about the same time as we did last year.”
He noted that 2022 saw a very high record of 606 murders, so the next logical question is whether this year’s figure will be equal to or even surpass that of 2022.
Figueira added that it must be recognised that the third quarter of 2022 was very bloody, and if that is repeated this year, it will be all but certain that the country is in for a wild ride before the year is over.
He emphasised that whatever needs to be done to curb this scourge of crime has to be done now.
Stronger approach needed
Also speaking with the Express yesterday, regional security expert and strategic security consultant Garvin Heerah said that a stronger approach was needed by law enforcement in this country.
Heerah noted: “That 403 murders is what is recorded, what is reported, what we are aware of. There exists within the sphere of reality that there are probably other cases that have not been recorded or even classed as murders due to victims not being identified or post-mortems not being done, and that is a frightening thought.
“But if we are to take the information as is, as by what is presented to us, that we are roughly at the same rate as last year, what this is telling us is that somewhere along the line, somebody, something went wrong.
“We were not able to arrest the issue and decrease the numbers of homicides by any significant means. We went about doing business the same old, same old. And that cannot continue.”
He suggested that the State look at innovative ways and new techniques to address the crime issue because as it stood, from a social point of view, criminals were winning.
He argued that the gunmen and gangsters and those who are committing crime are going to continue to disrespect the law because they realise that they are not being caught, neither are there any tangible repercussions.
Law enforcement needs to send a clear message in this country right now that enough is enough, he said.
He added that the criminal justice system needed work, including court matters, which need faster processing times.
When the police do make arrests and bring matters to court, unless it’s a non-bailable offence, people are usually back on the streets in no time, leaving the criminals to commit more crimes and the victims to feel no sense of justice.
He emphasised the need to have a much firmer, faster and aggressive way of treating with criminal elements.
He also touched on recent comments made by Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher that “serious crimes were down”.
While he did not doubt the statistics which would have led the commissioner to make these statements, he noted that generally, the public did not share a similar perception.
He said: “I am no statistician. So I will not comment on that directly. What I will say is that if we go by the emotions of our people and what we are seeing being reflected in our communities, if I can take the opportunity to speak for them, from a public perspective, this is not the case.
“We continue to see reports of home invasions, robberies, carjackings and murders. So there needs to be a high visibility of the police and regiment, there needs to be results, arrests and prosecutions.