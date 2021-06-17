Curfew warning from Police Commissioner

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is reminding citizens that patrols will be out prior to and during the enforcement of this weekend’s extended curfew.
In a media release issued yesterday, Griffith noted the actions and comments of “social media trained law enforcement experts”, who appeared to be questioning the rationale in implementing roadblocks throughout the country.
“Current decisions are being made to ensure that persons stay off the road, unless necessary during this time in order to minimise movement in keeping with the rationale for the State of Emergency, which is to reduce the impact of Covid-19 on the population,” Griffith said.
The release noted that based on the data gathered by the police service over recent weeks, roadblocks prior to the commencement of curfew could prevent fatal road traffic accidents caused by excessive speeding by errant drivers; prevent persons using roadways to transport drugs and weapons, especially in the hours leading up to the curfew; prevent violent crimes, including murders and robberies that are being committed just before the curfew hours; and curb the prevalence of drunk driving where some people engage in binge drinking and liming in the hours before the curfew, become intoxicated, and then try to race home to beat the clock.
“These infractions take place during the hours leading up to the curfew, hence the importance of the roadblocks,” Griffith stated.
Additionally, citizens are being reminded that the Curfew/State of Emergency Hotline is to be used to access emergency assistance from the police during curfew hours. Essential personnel who have been issued permits are also reminded to have their company’s authorisation letter and photo ID on their person at all times when moving around during curfew hours. Persons who require temporary permits should communicate with the Operational Command Centre, in advance, to have the requisite document prepared in a timely manner.
However, it was emphasised that permits are not granted automatically, and all requests will be assessed on a case-by-case basis to ensure they qualify as an “emergency” under the Emergency Powers Regulations, 2021. A release went on to explain that “permit holders are advised that police officers are authorised to stop and verify your documentation during the curfew hours and you are asked to comply with their directions and requests”.
Persons who do not require curfew permits for medical emergencies, or going to/coming from the airport. The hotline numbers are: 480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.
For clarification on matters of what can and cannot be done during curfew hours and the State of Emergency, you can contact the Covid-19 Legal Hotline at 74-Covid (742-6843).