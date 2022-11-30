ANGRY residents and business owners of Bamboo Settlement # 2 unleashed insults and anger as Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan and Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi attempted to tour the area yesterday.
Residents had on Monday claimed that Ministry of Works contractors were the cause of “historic” disastrous flooding in their village following torrential rain.
“They did some repairs on the river bank by Mohan Street and what happened is that the excavator actually compressed the bank, left it compressed and left it lower than how all the other sections are. All the water is coming into Mohan Street and flooding the whole of Bamboo,” activist and businessman Inshan Ishmael told the Express then.
Residents also complained that the main pump to extract flood waters from the area was submerged in about ten feet of water and was unable to work.
As Sinanan made his way into the village shortly before 2 p.m. yesterday, accompanied by chief executive officer of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) retired Major General Rodney Smart, some residents began jeering, shouting, cursing and hurling insults and blame at the Minister.
“You’re a (expletive) waste of time boy!” one villager fumed.
“Who is the contractors responsible for this? A man fixed the river bank with bamboo and that is your favourite contractor. Rohan you’re a nastiness boy,” Ishmael chimed in.
“You will rot like a (expletive) dog,” shouted another man.
Tempers intensified as Sinanan met up with Al-Rawi a short distance away.
“Like he afraid to come down in the back to talk to people. Why you don’t go in the water and stand up and talk nah, tight pants,” an infuriated resident told Al-Rawi.
“All of this here is because we want compensation. We not cursing anybody. I am 29 years old and I have lost in this 2022 flood. I also lost in the 2018 flood and I got nothing, but this rounds I have to get something. I lost 600 baby chicks in that flood. That is over $20,000. I just want compensation. Today, I’m not cussing uncle, Mr tight pants. We just want the Government of Trinidad and Tobago to give us an assurance that they will compensate all these villagers...,” a businessman told the media.
He said some single parent households lost hundreds of dollars in school books, while many people lost furniture, vehicles and appliances. As they surrounded both Ministers, a handful of irate residents pleaded for help.
“We need help. We need assurances, we don’t need empty promises. My 93-year-old old grandmother is living here and everything is gone. I’m reaching out to you all,” a woman said.
“Mr minister what I want to know is what is the position now to get the water out to save the people in the Bamboo. The water here is stagnant and can’t go out anywhere? So I want to know what is the solution now to get the water out,” one man asked.
Responding, ODPM’s Smart assured that the agency’s disaster management team was on hand to determine solutions.
After listening to some residents’ concerns, amid the chaos and continuous shouting from Ishmael “to get out from here, boy”, Al-Rawi and Sinanan made their way out of the village.
‘Worse than a hurricane’
Speaking to the media before heading to other flood-affected communities, Al-Rawi confirmed that the pumps in the Bamboo Settlement#2 were under water.
“The water is over ten feet tall. We’ve had over 200 per cent more rain for November than we’ve expected. This is worse than a storm, it’s worse than a hurricane, (and) the over-topping happened. The residents pointed to two disaster zones for water ingress. One as done by a villager himself who broke the embankment to go and lime in the backyard. The other one they allege, and we have to find out, was done when an excavator was going over to deal with embankment and urgencies,” he said.
“This is at Mohan (Street) and at Nabbie (Street). So we came to see that and to see if any shoring up could work. But remember shoring up in the middle of water is almost like bailing out the sea itself,” he added.
Al-Rawi said residents were understandably extremely frustrated.
“The situation is in three parts right now: one, can we stop water; two, how do we re-engage pumping and three, compensation. The residents have complained that since 2018 they’ve had compensation problems in that the relief does not come fast.”