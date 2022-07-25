THE owner of a bar and mini mart in Moruga was shot in the chest on Saturday night by a man who walked in and asked for two beers and a pack of Big 4 biscuits.

Daryl Boodoo, 41, was pronounced dead at the Princes Town District Health Facility.

Police said Boodoo was at his family’s business Marva’s Bar located along La Rufin Road, when a man entered around 7 p.m., walked up to the counter and asked for two beers and a pack of biscuits.

As Boodoo was walking towards the “customer”, police said he was shot twice in the chest. The gunman escaped in a waiting vehicle.

Relatives heard the gunshots and found a bleeding Boodoo lying on the floor with the snack still in his hand.

When the Express visited yesterday Boodoo’s relative were sitting under a tree looking at his home. No one was willing to speak about the incident.

Relatives said Boodoo’s girlfriend was seven months pregnant with their first child and he was looking forward to becoming a father.

A cousin, who asked not to be named, said Boodoo was well loved in the community. “He was the kindest person I knew. If you go there with short money he would still give you what you came for. He never had enemies,” she said.

Relatives were unable to say why anyone would want Boodoo dead.

“I can’t say. He never told us about any problems with anyone and we never heard anyone say a bad word about him, “ his cousin said.

Police have obtained closed-circuit television camera footage.

