Cutback in water supply

Alan Poon King

WASA’s acting chief executive officer Alan Poon King 

A cutback in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has caused customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad to be without water or experiencing low water pressure.

This follows an unplanned shutdown of the facility on Saturday for approximately seven hours and the subsequent restart at a reduced production of 29 million gallons per day due to ongoing emergency repairs at the plant.

In a press statement the Water Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) usually supplies the plant with 40 million gallons of water daily.

The plant will deliver a reduced production throughout the period of repairs, which are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.

Customers are asked to manage their water use efficiently as it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas after the plant returns to full operation.

Customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4220/26 for more information. A limited truck borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, healthcare and government institutions. Areas affected include:

Caroni

Charlieville

Cunupia

Pt Lisas Housing Development

Claxton Bay

Gasparillo

Cocoyea

La Romain

Phillipine

Woodland

San Francique

Rousillac

Siparia

St Helena

Chaguanas

Carapichaima

Couva

Marabella

San Fernando

Union Hall

Palmiste

Rambert Village

Fyzabad

Debe

La Brea

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
DRIVER CHARGED

DRIVER CHARGED

PRIVATE-HIRE (PH) driver Luciano Quash, 32, has been charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley and the sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl in March this year.

Quash, of Laventille, is expected to virtually appear before a Port of Spain magistrate today.

+2
11 fleeing Venezuelans drown

11 fleeing Venezuelans drown

THE hope of making a new start in life ended in tragedy after the bodies of 11 Venezuelan nationals bound for Trinidad and Tobago, including four minors, were recovered in the waters close to the Venezuelan coastal town of Guiria.

It has been reported that seven adults and four children, including an 11-month-old baby, were found by Venezuelan authorities on Saturday afternoon.

Nine adults and children who were also believed to be on board are said to be still missing.

Cutback in water supply

Cutback in water supply

A cutback in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has caused customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad to be without water or experiencing low water pressure.

This follows an unplanned shutdown of the facility on Saturday for approximately seven hours and the subsequent restart at a reduced production of 29 million gallons per day due to ongoing emergency repairs at the plant.

THE DARING DENNIES

THE DARING DENNIES

THE young Dennie brothers burst into the limelight following the bizarre funeral of murder victim Che Lewis last month.

Weeks after Lewis’s funeral, people are still talking about the public send-off, the likes of which have never been seen here before.

Three men missing at sea

Three men missing at sea

THE Coast Guard and police are currently searching for three men who went missing after they left Guayaguayare on Friday on a fishing trip.

Police said the three men were last seen heading out to sea from the Guayaguayare Bay around 3 p.m.