Cutback in water supply

A cutback in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant has caused customers in parts of Central and South West Trinidad to be without water or experiencing low water pressure.
This follows an unplanned shutdown of the facility on Saturday for approximately seven hours and the subsequent restart at a reduced production of 29 million gallons per day due to ongoing emergency repairs at the plant.
In a press statement the Water Sewerage Authority (WASA) said the Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) usually supplies the plant with 40 million gallons of water daily.
The plant will deliver a reduced production throughout the period of repairs, which are expected to be completed by midnight tonight.
Customers are asked to manage their water use efficiently as it may take up to 24 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas after the plant returns to full operation.
Customers can contact WASA’s Customer Call Centre toll free at 800-4220/26 for more information. A limited truck borne water service will be available with priority given to special homes, healthcare and government institutions. Areas affected include:
Caroni
Charlieville
Cunupia
Pt Lisas Housing Development
Claxton Bay
Gasparillo
Cocoyea
La Romain
Phillipine
Woodland
San Francique
Rousillac
Siparia
St Helena
Chaguanas
Carapichaima
Couva
Marabella
San Fernando
Union Hall
Palmiste
Rambert Village
Fyzabad
Debe
La Brea