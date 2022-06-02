The Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT) has budgeted to pay the 468 employees it served with retrenchment notices on Tuesday a total of $427 million, an industry source told the Express yesterday.
In a news release on Tuesday, the company said of the 468 employees who received retrenchment notices, 403 of its workforce would receive payment in lieu of the stipulated 45-day notice period.
Some $12 million in aggregate has been paid to the 403 unionised workers, in lieu of the notice period, according to the industry source. TSTT’s collective agreements with the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) and Estate Police Association outline that the company may pay its workers in lieu of the notice period.
The average core separation lump sum paid to the TSTT workers is $862,000, with one-third of those retrenched receiving between $750,000 and $800,000.
TSTT is funding the retrenchment exercise from a seven-year bond issue initially put at $680 million and paying a coupon of 8.30 per cent. The new 2022 senior secured notes were issued in addition to the October 2019 bonds, with an aggregate amount of $680 million, which were also used to fund a retrenchment exercise.
In a statement yesterday, political leader of the Movement for Social Justice (MSJ) David Abdulah condemned the retrenchment by majority State-owned TSTT.
Abdulah critical
In the statement, Abdulah said the state of TSTT at this time is not the fault of the employees or the unions.
“Remember after the last retrenchment just four years ago, TSTT’s board and management stated that the company was now in a position to return to great profitability. Questions must be asked as to why the boards and executive mangers have failed to deliver,” he said.
Abdulah, a retired trade unionist, said in its handling of the TSTT retrenchment exercise, the current administration “has demonstrated its utter disrespect and disregard for working-class citizens and facilitated the placement of over 400 workers on the breadline”.
He argued that the retrenchment of the TSTT workers “will have a negative ripple effect on many extended family members, especially in these challenging economic times.”
He said it is obvious to the MSJ that the current administration has set union-busting as a strategic objective.
“The closure of Tidco; the shutting down of Petrotrin; this second massive retrenchment at TSTT; the intentions to restructure the Port and WASA are all manifestations of this anti-worker; anti-union strategy of the Rowley Government,” Abdulah said.