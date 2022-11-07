Cutting off the trail

Residents of Indian Trail in Couva say they have grown increasingly desperate as a landslide along the main route now threatens to completely cut off the area from its environs.
Speaking to the Express in an interview last week, one resident, who asked not to be named, said that approximately one month ago the landslide culminated in the collapse of over 50 per cent of the roadway, limiting vehicular traffic in and out of the area.
Though the area has been cordoned off by the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation, he said, officials are yet to visit the site. He said residents live in fear that the road, which connects several communities, will be destroyed.
“It was here for quite a while, and no one is doing anything about it. The road is becoming more and more deplorable and just now it will be impassable to any sort of vehicular traffic. It has been like this for about one month since it took away that portion of the roadway. The corporation came and watched it and put up some barricades and that was it,” he said yesterday. As a result, he said, those who frequent the road use alternative routes that have doubled commute times. “So now they must pass all the way around because of the state of it. About 100 or more vehicles a day pass through it, but now vehicles are reaching the point and turning around. They have to pass through Forres Park instead. We are not a village to riot or anything like that, but nothing is being done so something possibly along that line could happen. Nothing is being done,” said the resident.
Member of Parliament for the area Rudranath Indarsingh told the Express on Wednesday that he was aware of the landslide and several other road-related issues throughout his constituencies. At Indian Trail, which he said was both a Ministry of Works and Transport and Ministry of Local Government-maintained road, the landslide had been brought to the attention of relevant authorities before.
“I am aware also of the land movement and the road collapse on the main road leading from Phoenix Park to Windsor Park Junction, I am aware of the road from Brechin Castle Factory to the Savonetta Junction where the Government is building the Point Lisas Business Park $690 million investment and the road is virtually impassable. I am aware of the hundreds of potholes on Camden Road.
“It is not only Indian Trail but throughout the constituency where constituents have been abandoned by the Government for the last seven years and in spite of glorious promises from the ministers of local government and rural development. The Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan touted this exact road,” he said.
He said it appeared roads in select areas were being neglected.
Indarsingh said he has so far written to both the Minister of Works and Transport as well as the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development requesting assistance in repairs throughout the area. However, he said, he has yet to see adequate responses.
Indarsingh said the state of the roads was the “worst I have seen in my 31-plus years in terms of infrastructure collapse.”
The Express contacted Minister of Works Rohan Sinanan on the issue, but no response was received.