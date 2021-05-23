CXC decision on exams by Wednesday

CXC

THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says by Wednesday it will announce the final decision on the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

In a news release on Saturday, the examination body said, in recent weeks, its management engaged regional governments and other stakeholders on the conception and planning of the 2021 regional examinations.

It said governance committees of CXC, comprising regional government representatives, are reviewing recommendations on CXC’s 2021 exams strategy that emanated from these consultations and the Caricom Council of Human and Social Development (COHSOD) 28th special session on May 12.

The release said CXC’s School Examinations Committee then met on Friday to consider and advise on the strategy for the exams and, tomorrow, the governing body of CXC will meet to discuss and approve final examinations and procedures for 2021.

“By latest Wednesday, May 26, 2021, a press release will be disseminated, and a press conference will be held, to update the public on these decisions,” CXC stated.

THE Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) says by Wednesday it will announce the final decision on the 2021 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) and Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations.

