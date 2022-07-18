CXC runaround for nursing student

The local arm of the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has been accused of being unprofessional and inefficient.

Nursing student Shevern Harry told the Express that, as a result of being given the runaround over the correction of an error on her certificate, she has not been able to receive her Nursing Council number and has lost some 80 hours of clinical work, and her GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) funding is under threat.