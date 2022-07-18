CXC runaround for nursing student

Ministry of Education

The local arm of the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has been accused of being unprofessional and inefficient.

Nursing student Shevern Harry told the Express that, as a result of being given the runaround over the correction of an error on her certificate, she has not been able to receive her Nursing Council number and has lost some 80 hours of clinical work, and her GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) funding is under threat.

“I wrote Human and Social Biology as a private candidate at the January 2021 sitting of the CSEC (Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate)examinations. However, realising that there was an error on my certificate with regards to the year of my birth, I went through the process to have it corrected,” Harry said.

She said having paid the US$70 fee on April 16 last year, she dropped off the receipt along with a copy of her birth certificate on April 19, at the examinations department of the Ministry of Education (MoE), where she was told that she would have her corrected certificate in three months’ time.

Harry said when she contacted the office of the examinations department after the three-month stipulation, she was informed that her certificate was yet to arrive.

She said she then reached out to CXC in Barbados via messenger, and was told that once she had paid the relevant fees and returned the faulty certificate to her local registrar, the amendment would be done in a matter of three days.

Noting that being aware of the error, she never collected the faulty certificate from the MoE, Harry said: “How come Barbados is saying that the error can be corrected in three days when the local body is telling me three months?”

Harry said things took a turn for the worse last September when she was informed by an official that the documents she submitted were not in her file.

Harry said numerous phone calls and visits to the examinations department did not produce the results she desired.

“Tired of the runaround, I called on Monday to speak to Mr Gerard Phillip, who is the local registrar for CXC, but I was told by an official that he was in a meeting and following the meeting she would call me. That did not happen.

“On Wednesday I called again, spoke with the same official, and was again told that Mr Phillip was in a meeting and that I would receive a return call from her, which again I did not receive.”

She said, however, she received a call from a Ms James, who indicated that her certificate was not among the last batch they received and that, hopefully, it would be in the next batch of certificates to arrive.

“So far I’ve lost 80 hours of clinical work due to the fact that I’m unable to attend my clinical rotation, and I’m scheduled to have another clinical rotation in the months of September and October.

“I’m also GATE-funded, and once I am not attending it will reflect as a failing grade and I will have to pay out of pocket. Additionally, without this certificate, I am unable to get my Nursing Council number, so where does that leave me?” she questioned.

“We’re in July 2022 and I’m still awaiting my certificate,” Harry said.

When the Express contacted Phillip’s office on Friday, we were told he was not in. Asked if he would be in on Monday, the official we spoke to said she was not in a position to provide an answer.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

CXC runaround for nursing student

CXC runaround for nursing student

The local arm of the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has been accused of being unprofessional and inefficient.

Nursing student Shevern Harry told the Express that, as a result of being given the runaround over the correction of an error on her certificate, she has not been able to receive her Nursing Council number and has lost some 80 hours of clinical work, and her GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) funding is under threat.

2,700 sign up

2,700 sign up

More than 2,700 of the children who scored below 50 per cent in the 2022 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination have registered for the Ministry of Education’s Vacation Revision Programme (VRP).

The programme, which starts today and will run until August 12, was put in place following the release of this year’s SEA results which showed a significant decline in the overall performance of pupils.

UNC not easing up on Armour

UNC not easing up on Armour

THE United national Congress is keeping up the pressure on Attorney General Reginald Armour, even in the face of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LATT) vote of confidence in the AG.

The UNC is adamant that Armour should be removed from office so the public’s trust and confidence can be restored in the rule of law and administration of justice.

UNMASKED

UNMASKED

WITH masks no longer mandatory, most of those who spoke to the Express in downtown Port of Spain yesterday said they would still wear them under certain circumstances.

Supermarkets, hospitals and public transportation are the spaces most said they will continue wearing masks.

One man named Emmanuel polled on Broadway yesterday said, “I will still be cautious. Some establishments may still require that people wear it and I will always have one on me or close by,” he said.

Woman slain after row

Woman slain after row

TWO people were killed yesterday in separate incidents in St Augustine and Arima, pushing the 2022 murder toll to 299.

This figure on this date last year was 206.

Police said the first incident occurred in Curepe, where around 4.30 a.m. 23-year-old Venezuelan Mayerlin Cerrano was walking along Evans Street with three other friends, Pinango Hosein, 23, Maria Hosein, 22, and Edison Ramirez, 18.

Recommended for you