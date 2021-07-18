D-DAY FOR DOUBLES

AFTER almost three months of lockdown, food businesses will reopen today and many are expected to flock to their favourite restaurants and roadside vendors to satisfy their cravings.
Today, all food establishments will reopen for business for takeaway, curbside and drive-through services only.
No dining-in is allowed.
Street food favourites like doubles, aloo pies, gyros and burgers will be allowed to operate from this morning.
Restaurants have been closed and their employees at home since last April after massive spikes in the Covid-19 death and infection rates.
Global Brands Group of Companies chairman Mario Sabga-Aboud yesterday told the Express that there is excitement and relief over the reopening.
He said between 600 and 700 employees at Rituals, Churches Chicken and Pizza Boys will be back to work today.
“There is so much excitement all around. The people are excited, some have told me, finally, they are getting to have their Rituals cup of coffee...our employees are excited,” he said.
Sabga-Aboud said if restaurants did not open today there would have been a collapse of the fast food industry.
“This has been the hardest three months. There were zero sales, 12 weeks was very hard. We could not go another week, we were at the brink of collapse. We were at that breaking point, we needed to open and hopefully from tomorrow (today) things will be better,” he said.
He added that people can look forward to various specials at his outlets. Sabga-Aboud also assured that there are stringent health protocols in place. Trinidadians have also been anticipating the return of street foods like doubles over the past days.
D’Original Sauce Hot Doubles owner Kelly Hosein-Richards said on Saturday that she was excited to reopen.
“Definitely we are anxious to open back, but we’re also overwhelmed because we anticipate that hundreds of people will be looking forward to having their doubles early (this) morning.
“We are hoping we can control the crowd because we do not want a situation where the crowds cause us to have to shut down again,” she said.
Dipchand Persad, owner of Passage to Asia restaurant, which has branches in Chaguanas and Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, said he was also nearing the brink of closure with respect to his Woodbrook branch due to financial constraints.
Persad said he will continue to operate in that location as he was able to negotiate a lower rent.
He added that he paid $10,800 each for four chefs from India for a two-year work permit and he hopes he can get some reimbursement of these funds from the National Security Ministry.
“All that money was lost as they were unable to come to Trinidad to work,” he said.
Persad added that all his chefs who are currently here are foreigners and could not benefit from the grants Government gave out, so he paid their house rental during the closure.
He said he has incurred major losses as when the shutdown came in April he had to dump food items.
He added that he suffered immense hardship over the past months as he had to pay mortgages and utilities.
“Whether we closed or not those overheads are still there so it’s been a very tough time,” he said. Nadira Dalipsingh, owner of Chai Thai restaurant in Piarco, said there is great relief with the reopening but she believes there is still some fear over the Covid-19 Delta variant.
“We are very relieved to serve our customers once more, but with the new variant that appears to be imminent, there is an air of uncertainty,” she said.
She said the three-month closure has negatively impacted on income and forced them to send home staff.
Dalipsingh said with the reopening she has since called out all her employees and she is keeping her fingers crossed that it doesn’t have to change.
“My employees are all happy to be out again. I have asked everyone if they are interested in being vaccinated, they all obliged and I made arrangements for them to have their first shot on Tuesday,” she said.
“We are normally closed on Mondays and open from Tuesday to Sunday. Our a la carte menu is available online as well as our take-out menu. We are in the process of introducing some new items on the menu and because of the inflation that we are experiencing on food prices we are forced to increase the prices as well, this would be effective by the following week,” she said.
Minister cautions
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh issued a news release yesterday stating that the sale of food and drink by restaurants and street vendors, and participation by persons in outdoor sports or exercise in public places, will be allowed on a temporary basis.
The release said that pursuant to Regulation 3(1) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from July 19, 2021, the Minister of Health authorises the sale and offer for sale of food and drink by restaurants and street vendors by means of pick-up, curbside pick-up and drive-through, only, until further notice, Monday to Sunday.
Pursuant to Regulation 3(11) of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, with effect from Monday, July 19, 2021, the minister authorises restaurants, caterers and persons in the food industry to supply or distribute prepared meals for sale to:
(a) supermarkets, groceries, markets, green grocers, bakeries, poultry depots;
(b) retail membership discount stores;
(c) wholesale stores for the provision of food, medicine or other necessities of life;
(d) pharmacies;
(e) convenience marts attached to petroleum stations, except where authorised by the minister; or
(f) persons ordering catered orders only, until further notice, Monday through Sunday.
He reminded that customers and operators of the above mentioned establishments are reminded that in-house dining shall remain strictly prohibited and that there shall be no consumption of any food or drink on the precincts, premises or roadside of said establishments and that the sale of alcohol shall also remain strictly prohibited.
The minister added that customers and operators of establishments are advised to comply strictly with the other legal requirements of the Emergency Powers (No. 2) Regulations, 2021, the public health guidelines and legal requirements of the Public Health [2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV)] (No. 17) Regulations, 2021.
The Minister further noted that only groups of five are allowed outdoors for sports or exercise in public places only.
He stated that group contact sports or team sports or the operation of any sports club remain prohibited other than expressly-approved national training and events.
Background
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley announced that as of July 19, restaurants and food establishments will be able to operate. However, there will be no consumption of food on site.
Rowley urged citizens to obey the public health regulations, wear their masks and practise social distancing.
“Take it slowly. When we open up the restaurants and food service, I know (you’re) missing the doubles, when we open up, stay six feet away from the person in front of you. Wear your mask and have clean hands at all times,” he said at a news conference on Saturday.
Over the past few days, there has been a vaccination drive with a goal of reaching 20,000 vaccinations over four days.
The food and beverage sector, in partnership with the Health Ministry, held mass vaccination drives on July 15 and 16, with two more days today and tomorrow.