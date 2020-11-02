WILL Donald Trump continue his reign as United States president or will he be trumped by Joe Biden?
If all goes smoothly, the big question will be answered later tonight as US citizens go to the polls to elect their 46th president.
According to the majority of US national polls, Biden is likely to move into the White House but there is scepticism as the polls which predicted Hillary Clinton would have won the presidency in the 2016 were all wrong and Trump clinched power.
A New York Times poll has found Biden holds a clear advantage over President Trump across four of the most important presidential swing states, bolstered by the support of voters who did not participate in the 2016 election and who now appear to be turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots, mainly for Biden.
It stated that Biden is ahead of Trump in the northern battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona.
The United Kingdom’s Guardian stated that Biden is favoured to win the presidential election “but a tightening race in several key states offers Donald Trump rising hopes of a pathway back to the White House”.
It stated that Democratic candidate Biden holds a significant lead in national polling. However, it also noted that Republican President Trump is performing better in some of the battleground states he must win to secure a second term.
Meanwhile, fears of civil unrest post election are growing.
One report stated that a coalition of more than 130 different organisations is planning protests across the United States in the event Trump tries to undermine the integrity of the election and claim victory before all ballots are counted.
The events are listed at ProtectTheResults.com
The coalition includes groups like Planned Parenthood, Black Lives Matter, the Women’s March, Supermajority, Vote Save America, and the Sunrise Movement.
Barriers have also been erected outside the White House and there are fears that Trump supporters will retaliate if he loses.
Henry: Early voting significant
Pollster and managing director of Solution by Simulation Ltd (SBS) Nigel Henry told the Express in a telephone interview yesterday that Biden is projected to win the presidential race.
Henry is a former political consultant for Democrat Barack Obama and was instrumental in the 2008 presidential campaign. Biden was vice-president during Obama’s terms.
“Biden is ahead in the polls but, of course, Clinton was also ahead in the polls and still lost the electoral college,” Henry noted.
However, he said Biden’s numbers are different because he is further ahead in the polls than Clinton was and there are much fewer undecided voters in this election than in 2016.
Because of Covid-19, millions of Americans have already voted via mail-in ballots. Henry said the number of people who have voted early is significant.
“It’s well more than 50 per cent of the people who have voted in the entire election four years ago. So it’s very unlikely to see this big swing we saw four years ago. That being said, it will definitely be unprecedented for Biden to lose at this point in time,” he said.
However, Henry noted there was a time when Richard Nixon won the presidential election after being far behind in the polls in the 1950s.
“Sometimes lightning strikes twice in the same place but it will be that kind of event if Trump does pull it off a second time,” he said.
Henry said Trump has said repeatedly that he is wary of the mail-in ballots and he may challenge some of the results, but there is no plan of that yet.
“There is a huge chance that we actually will not know the results at the end of election night because of all the mail-in ballots,” Henry said.
He said further that a lot of the states would not start to count the mail-in ballots until the close of the polls and some of them will count them after they count the in-person ballots.
“If it is that Pennsylvania does decide the election based on how big the state is and how late they tend to report in last elections, it may be days and even weeks before we even know who wins the preliminary vote, far less after there is any dispute or any recount,” Henry said.
Predicting a winner
In an interview with the Express yesterday, political analyst Dr Bishnu Ragoonath said it is difficult to predict a winner.
“The American elections is a very confusing one at this point in time and I wouldn’t dare try to predict. I always tell people in 2016 I thought Hillary was going to run away with the victory and we all saw what happened,” he said.
Ragoonath said there is likely to be issues with the mail-in voting system and it would left to be determined by the courts.
“When we are told, for instance, that in Texas over nine million people have already voted by mail-in votes, which is more than the total number of votes they had in 2016, the question is how are those votes going to be counted and who is counting them,” he said.
On the other hand, political analyst Mukesh Basdeo said yesterday he believes the process would be smooth and by midnight there should be a clear indication as to who is in the lead.
“Vice-President Biden seems to have a national lead, but a lot of the polls are showing that within the states themselves there is a much more tighter race so it should be a close race for the election,” he said.
The electoral
college
The US president is not decided by who wins the majority vote but by an electoral college system.
According to an article in the UK’s Guardian, when Americans cast their ballots for the US president, they are actually voting for a representative of that candidate’s party known as an elector.
There are 538 electors who then vote for the president on behalf of the people in their state.
Each state is assigned a certain number of these electoral votes, based on the number of congressional districts they have, plus two additional votes representing the state’s Senate seats. Washington DC is also assigned three electoral votes, despite having no voting representation in Congress.
A majority of 270 of these votes is needed to win the presidency.
The process of nominating electors varies by state and by party, but is generally done one of two ways. Ahead of the election, political parties either choose electors at their national conventions, or they are voted for by the party’s central committee.
The electoral college nearly always operates with a winner-takes-all system, in which the candidate with the highest number of votes in a state claims all of that state’s electoral votes.
For example, in 2016 Trump beat Clinton in Florida by a margin of just 2.2 per cent, but that meant he claimed all 29 of Florida’s crucial electoral votes.
Such small margins in a handful of key swing states meant that, regardless of Clinton’s national vote lead, Trump was able to clinch victory in several swing states and therefore win more electoral college votes.
The report stated Biden could face the same hurdle, meaning he will need to focus his attention on a handful of battleground states to win the presidency.
