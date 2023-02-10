Dad , 10-year-old son warded in serious condition...

Crime scene USE THIS ONE

POLICE are searching for the men who shot a ten-year-old boy and his 41-year-old father in St James on Wednesday morning.

Officers of the Western Division conducted several operations along Long Circular Road, yesterday, searching for the suspects.

Several search warrants were executed and persons were stopped and searched.

However, up to last night, no one had been held in connection with the incident.

Both victims remained warded in serious condition last night.

The 41-year-old man was warded at the Port of Spain General Hospital, having been shot in the head and chest.

The child, the Express was told, was stabilised at this hospital before being transferred to the intensive care unit at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope.

He underwent surgery on Wednesday afternoon, with surgeons removing bullets from his stomach and chest. They were unable to remove the bullet from the boy’s head. He is a Standard Four pupil of ­Ascension AC School, St James.

Around 6.45 a.m. on Wednesday, gunmen stormed the family’s home along Dibe Road, and shot at the older man.

At the time, the boy was in close proxi­mity. A five-year-old boy, who was also in the house at the time, was not harmed by the suspects, who then fled the scene following the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.

