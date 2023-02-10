Dad , 10-year-old son warded in serious condition...

THERE were no labour pains or fuss when Danette Pierre was born, and that instant mother-daughter connection keeps Donna Pierre reso­lute that her daughter is alive.

Pierre suspects that almost two weeks since Danette’s disappearance, she may be held captive and needs help to return home to her three children and the rest of the family.

Pierre spoke to the Express on Wednesday as she took care of the last of Danette’s children—a son, aged 22 months.