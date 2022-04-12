Soldier David Alexander has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death of his daughter, 15-year-old Alliyah Alexander.
He is expected to appear virtually before a Couva magistrate on Tuesday for the alleged unlawful killing of the teen.
The corporal with the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force was arrested last week in connection with the teen’s death. Homicide officers submitted the file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and instructions to charge were given on Monday night. The charge was laid by constable Ramnarine of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations.
Alliyah Alexander became unresponsive at the Rig Road, Claxton Bay home of her 36-year-old father last week Tuesday.
It is alleged she was beaten and fell down a flight of stairs.