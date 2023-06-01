A man who says he is the father of two-year-old Umar Ali insisted yesterday that he “never kidnapped” his son.
Raykab Mohammed, 35, claimed he visited the Sangre Grande Police Station around 8 a.m. yesterday to “clear my name”, but was told to “go meh way”.
Sangre Grande police yesterday evening told the Express that no such visit took place.
A constable at the station said given the nature of the allegations against him, Mohammed would not have walked out the station “just so”.
“We would have questioned him and we might have detained him, too,” said the officer.
Earlier yesterday, the Express reached out to Mohammed after he posted comments on Facebook.
“I never kidnap my son. I am the biological dad of this child,” he said.
He said that while he and the boy’s mother, Adeeba Ali, 18, were not together “we had an arrangement with the child for pick-up and so on.”
“We had a nice arrangement but her family had a problem with the child being by me and they wanted to restrict access to my own son and they didn’t want to let me see my son an they never gave a reason for this,” he said.
He said Umar was given to him on May 22 and he did not abduct the toddler a day later.
“If you come and see how my place is, you would see that the boy wasn’t in no bush. The child was never abandoned in the bush. He was by me,” Ali said.
He added that she would visit the United States sometimes for six months at a time and baby Umar would be with him at those times.
“She goes to New Jersey and she did not take the child with her because most of the time the child does be with me. I never kidnap and never meant to harm the boy in any way,” he said. “God knows the truth. I love my son real plenty and I just don’t like problem with my child all over social media with things that are not true.”
But reached for comment yesterday, Umar’s mother Adeeba asked if her son was given to his father willingly, why had he not said so.
She also said her passport and US green card had been taken when baby Umar was taken.
Police said that Umar was grabbed while he slept at his family’s Quash Trace home on May 23.
Police said that around 4.50 p.m. on Monday, following extensive searches by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, Anti-Kidnapping Squad and the Hunters Search and Rescue Team led by Shamsudeen Ayube, the boy was found alone, sitting near a makeshift tent in a forested area off Barkar Trace, Sangre Grande.