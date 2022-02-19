Dad inconsolable as baby Yaelvis laid to rest

On the same day that relatives of one-year-old Yaelvis Santollo Sarabia said their final goodbyes to the baby killed during a Coast Guard interception off the south coast, his mother, Darielvis Sarabia, was taken from the Sangre Grande Hospital and brought to the Sangre Grande Police Station yesterday.
Officials in the Eastern Division told the Express they had received instructions to remove the woman and detain her until officials from the Southern Division and the Immigration Division visited the station to speak to her.
Sarabia’s relatives were informed of this, and immediately following the burial of Yaelvis, they made their way to the police station.
They told the Express they hoped Sarabia would be released into their care, as was the case when her daughter, Danna Santollo Sarabia, was released into the care of her father, Yermis Santollo.
However, up to yesterday evening, they had received no communication from police on what was happening.
They assembled outside the station yesterday afternoon, hoping Sarabia would be released. Up to last night she remained at the station.
She was not able to attend the funeral for her son, which took place at 11.30 a.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, Robinson Street, Arima.
Dad wants family
back together
The service had several relatives and friends in attendance, including baby Yaelvis’ father, Yermis Santollo.
He was inconsolable during the service, and as he viewed his son’s body in the casket. He told reporters he was feeling a great loss for his son, but he wanted to move forward.
He said he wanted to be reunited with his wife and daughter, either in this country or another; but that regardless of where they were, he said he wanted his family to be together and safe “without further problems”.
During the service, Pastor Rian Williams said that as a father, he felt the pain of baby Yaelvis’ death.
However, he called on the family to hold true to their faith and courage, and to forgive those involved in the incident.
“I feel this as a father. It is a truly difficult situation. And I want to say to my countrymen that in the eyes of God we are all brothers and sisters and we are to love each other and to be each other’s keeper.
“All children are precious in the eyes of God, and it does not matter the colour of our skin or the nationality, where we are from. God wants us to love one another. So I feel it for this precious child and this precious family. So we must love.
“I also want to say this. What happened to Yaelvis has caused so much hurt, so much pain, I can only imagine how many of us are angry and maybe upset. But even so, what will Jesus say?
“Jesus on the cross, while undergoing unimaginable pain, still said, ‘Father, forgive them.’ This is because the heart of God is forgiveness. So, I ask us all, let us find it in our hearts to forgive,” Williams said.
He also prayed for the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, as well as Venezuela, saying there would be healing and love for both countries. “I pray for healing and hope and encouragement to the parents. Touch them today, Lord, and give them strength.
“I pray for the entire community, cause it’s not just the mother and father affected, it is the community, and I pray you will strengthen them, encourage them, protect them, and that you can find a way to comfort them.
“I pray for our nations, Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela. I pray there will be peace and healing in both nations,” Williams said.
Santollo had previously told the Express his family had made a decision to bury baby Yaelvis in Trinidad and Tobago.
Sent back home
On February 9, the State relinquished Danna into Santollo’s custody and granted the family permission to remain in T&T while separate investigations into Yaelvis’ death are being conducted by police and the Coast Guard.
However, two days later, the State deported 35 of the Venezuelan migrants who were also held after the incident.
Attorneys who were representing the group said they were outraged about this.
They said the migrants were deported before they could be properly interviewed or give statements on what transpired on February 5 which led to the death of Yaelvis.
The baby was on a migrant boat with Sarabia and his sister, and almost three dozen others, when it was intercepted by the Coast Guard off the southern coast near midnight on February 5.
The Coast Guard has stated that officers were forced to shoot at the vessel, in an attempt to disable the pirogue’s engines, after it made repeated attempts to ram the TTCG’s interceptor boat.
However, speaking with attorneys following this, some of the detained migrants denied this had happened, and claimed the Coast Guard fired no warning shots.
They alleged the Coast Guard fired two flares, one of which landed in the boat, before they opened fire on the vessel.
All the migrants except Sarabia and her daughter, Danna, were later deported back to Venezuela.