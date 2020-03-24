A POINT Fortin man was shot dead in bed early Tuesday.
Kevon Bernard was shot once to the head, while his wife and her two infant daughters were spared by the killer.
At around 3.55 a.m. the gunman broke into the wooden house at Uriah Butler Extension, New Village.
Bernard's wife told police that she heard an explosion and when she went into his bedroom to wake him she observed blood on the bed and he was unresponsive.
Her three-year-old daughter remained asleep in the crib, and their ten-month old child asleep on a mattress.
Police were told that a gold Nissan Almera and a white Nissan B15 were seen speeding away from the house.
The wife contacted police and officers of Point Fortin police and Homicide Region III responded.
Officers recovered a nine millimetre spent shell and a .38 revolver, which they suspect, belonged to Bernard.
One of the windows of the victim's vehicle was smashed, and it was pushed a short distance from where it was parked.
Officers are yet to ascertain a motive for the killing.