A LANDSLIDE behind his house claimed the life of 41-year-old Christopher Samuel yesterday morning.
Two children, ages five and two, and two teenagers who were in the house when the land slipped during heavy rains escaped unhurt.
The front of the house collapsed.
Samuel, of Ranch Drive, Rancho Quemado, was getting ready to go to work just after 7 a.m. when the incident happened.
His wife Alma Archargee said he went by the water tank to bathe when she heard a rumbling sound.
“I just saw the whole thing coming down. It come down so swift and so fast that it just break out the whole front portion of the house,” Archargee said.
She said Samuel was still alive when he was pulled from the debris by his stepson and neighbours.
“He was talking, everything. He say he couldn’t breathe. When they called EHS (Emergency Health Services), EHS tell them don’t move him. He was still alive when they pulled him out. One of the neighbours offered to rush him to the hospital but they say don’t move him. If they did only move him and carry him to the hospital he would have still been alive,” she insisted.
The precepted security guard was alive for a while after being rescued and had a broken arm and spinal injuries, Archargee said.
She explained that while water usually gushes from the hill when rain falls, this was the first time the land moved.
“Over seven years I living there, I see worse water. We had two days of rain and that never happen,” the mother of 13 said.
Archargee and Samuel were in a relationship for the past 17 years.
Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Kazim Hosein met with Archargee yesterday.
He said he became aware of Samuel’s death through the Disaster Management Unit and immediately went to visit Archargee.
“I gave her the assurance that I contacted the Minister of Social Development and she will be getting the necessary help,” said Hosein.
Member of Parliament for La Brea Stephen McClashie, Member of Parliament for Point Fortin Kennedy Richards and councillor for the area Arlene Ramdeo also visited Archargee.
They also went to several areas that were flooded yesterday.
A statement from the Ministry of Rural Development said the country experienced adverse weather conditions associated with Tropical Storm Grace.
For the Southland, it reported fallen trees and flash flooding in the Siapria region, residential flooding in the Penal/Debe region, and street flooding in the Princes Town region.
A landslip at Buenos Ayres blocked the road and flooding was also reported in Palo Seco and Claxton Bay.
The ministry statement said: “A few homes were also impacted throughout the country, some members of the public were temporarily rendered stranded and some roadways became impassable. The Disaster Management units were mobilised and assistance was given by the Trinidad and Tobago Fire Service. All roadways have been cleared and assessments will continue when it is safe to do so...Citizens are reminded to be prepared, stay updated and to contact their respective Disaster Management Unit for sandbags if needed.”
The ministry said that Hosein was on the ground following the adverse weather.
He was seen by the Express at Syne Village, Siparia, where SS Erin Road — which connects Penal to Siparia — collapsed when a landslip in the area was worsened by yesterday’s heavy rains.
Hosein said he was passing while on his way to check on floods when he saw the damaged road.
He contacted Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan.
“He gave me the assurance that they will begin work on it immediately,” Hosein said.
He added that officials from the ministry were present yesterday along with workers from Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC).
The road was cordoned off as commuters were advised to use alternative routes.
Leaked oil after flood
Heritage Petroleum Company said yesterday it responded to reports of oil visible in the flood waters at Carapal Village, Palo Seco and Happy Valley, Erin.
Heritage said in a statement it dispatched a Spill Response Team to investigate the source of the oil which determined that the source was an over-flowing oil pit operated by lease operator Jasmin Oil and Gas Ltd.
The lease operator was contacted and informed of the incident.
“Due to flooding in the area, the leaked oil has impacted vegetation and properties in the vicinity of the oil pit. The operator has been unable to access the affected areas which are inaccessible due to raising flood waters,” Heritage stated.
A team led by Jasmin Oil and Gas Ltd will visit the affected areas as soon as they become accessible with a view to assess the impact of the oil spill and execute clean-up operations, it added.