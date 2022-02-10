The Venezuelan father whose baby was killed by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) has been reunited with his two-year-old daughter who survived the ordeal at sea.
Yermis Santoyo hugged his daughter, Danna Isabella Santoyo Sarabia, who was released from the Heliport in Chaguaramas yesterday into her father’s care.
On Saturday night, the two children—Danna Isabella Santoyo Sarabia and one-year-old Yaelvis Santoyo Sarabia (who was killed)—were on a migrant vessel with their mother, Darielvis Sarabia, when the Coast Guard intercepted the boat and opened fire, killing the baby and injuring the mother.
She was hospitalised at the Sangre Grande hospital, while all other occupants of the boat were quarantined at the Heliport.
The boat had 37 passengers—20 children and 17 adults—who were illegally entering Trinidad close to midnight.
At present, Venezuelans require a visa to enter T&T.
The children’s father came to Trinidad eight months ago and his family braved the seas, in a bid to join him.
Yesterday, he went to the Forensic Science Centre in St James to identify his baby boy, following which he was reunited with his daughter.
In a telephone interview with the Express, attorney CJ Williams said a letter will be sent to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds, requesting that all 36 migrants be granted a Minister’s permit to stay in Trinidad.
He said the letter will also re-emphasise to that the migrants are all witnesses in this matter, and the integrity of the case needs to be protected by making sure the witnesses give proper statements so that they are not “surreptitiously deported” by Immigration.
Williams said the 20 children on board the vessel ranged from ages two to 15 years.
Asked if they were accompanied by parents, he said not their direct parents but relatives. He said their parents may be in Trinidad already.
Williams said a Minister’s permit will also enable the migrants to be resettled with the assistance of the local arm of the UNHCR—the UN Refugee Agency—in keeping with the organisation’s mandate.
Asked why they would make such a dangerous journey and how he would describe these migrants, Williams said they are refugees—not economic migrants.
“They are refugees who have a fear of persecution that if they return to Venezuela they may be killed or imprisoned,” he said.
Asked if the 19 children who are at the Heliport received any counselling, given the trauma they must have endured, Williams said not yet. “From our understanding, that has not happened as yet because they are in quarantine. However, when we write to Immigration, we will also be copying the Children’s Authority in this application also,” he said.
In response to questions, Williams said he has had telephone conversations with persons on the boat who gave details of what transpired.
‘No weapons on board’
In its statement on Sunday, the Coast Guard defended the use of gunfire, claiming it was in self-defence.
The TT Scarborough Cape Class patrol vessel carries two high-speed 7.3-metre rigid-hull inflatable boats, one of which was deployed to go after the migrant vessel.
The TTCG claimed the migrant vessel had attempted to ram the inflatable boat and utilised “aggressive manoeuvres”.
“The ramming effort by the suspect vessel which was larger than the ship’s boat caused the crew to fear for their lives and in self-defence they fired at the engines of the suspect vessel in an attempt to bring it to a stop,” the statement said.
Asked if there was any truth, based on the testimonies of those on board, to the Coast Guard’s claim that the migrant vessel had attempted to “ram” the TTCG vessel, Williams said this was not true.
“That’s not true at all, from the information that we have received,” he said, adding that the group had no weapons on board.
Asked if the migrants had indicated how many shots were fired by the Coast Guard, Williams said, “Yes, approximately 20 shots.”