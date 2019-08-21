The life lesson taught to Sham Maraj by his father on disaster evacuation is likely what saved his life on Tuesday, when heavy rains and winds swept across parts of South Trinidad on Tuesday afternoon.
Maraj, 52, of Ibis Circular Road in Rousillac said he was home when the downpour began just after midday.
When the winds picked up, Maraj said he knew something was wrong, which prompted him to immediately leave his house.
Within minutes, the galvanised roofing sheets blew off and his home collapsed.