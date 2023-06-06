Dad shot at school

THE parent of a pupil at the Cumaca RC Primary School was shot on the school’s compound yesterday.
Police confirmed that a 30-year-old father was shot at the Valencia school shortly after dropping off his son yesterday morning.
The TTPS report revealed that at 8.05 a.m., the victim observed an armed man familiar to him running towards him while he was on the roadway.
He then ran back to the school where he was pursued by the man who fired several shots in his direction, hitting him in his right arm. The suspect then escaped.
Officers attached to the Valencia Police Station were called in and the wounded parent was taken for medical treatment.
School was also dismissed early as a result of the incident as several pupils and teachers heard the gunshots.
No one else on the school compound was injured.
Police said its Victim and Witness Support Unit was called in to provide psychosocial support to pupils and staff who heard the shots. Officials from the Ministry of Education’s Student Support Services were also called and will continue to engage with pupils at the school today.
Teachers will also be provided with support from the Employee Assistance Programme, according to police.
However, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association said serious intervention needs to take place now to protect both teachers and pupils.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) Martin Lum Kin said TTUTA is troubled by the increasing number of incidents taking place near or on school premises.
He added that TTUTA is more so concerned about the level of psychological damage that these instances can have on teachers and pupils.
Lum Kin said schools are supposed to be “safe places” but it appears they are no longer insulated from crime.
He said even schools that are not located in areas commonly labelled as “hot spots” are being affected as well.
TTUTA is therefore calling on the authorities to immediately intervene to ensure schools are kept safe.
Last month, pupils at two separate schools in Belmont were also left traumatised after two similar instances took place.
At the Belmont Secondary School, pupils heard loud gunshots and witnessed a bleeding man near the school.
And at the Providence Girls’ High School pupils also observed a bleeding man running through the school yard with a firearm, bareback, clad in joggers only.
Efforts to contact both Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly and Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds were futile yesterday.