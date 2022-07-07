A FATHER of two was shot and killed at a Santa Cruz job site yesterday, but police are speculating that he may not have been the intended target.
Shortly after 9 a.m., Sashaly Ryan, 35, of Barataria, and five other men from the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation were at Hololo Road, Santa Cruz, repairing a road when they were approached by two gunmen.
The gunmen opened fire on the group, hitting Ryan several times about the body as he shielded one of his elderly co-workers. Ryan died shortly after.
Four of the other workers were struck, but their supervisor escaped unharmed while the gunmen fled.
The injured men and the supervisor tried to take Ryan to hospital in a van, but realised two of the tyres had been punctured by bullets. They called Santa Cruz Police Station, and officers arrived and took the injured four to Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, where they were being treated up to last night.
One of Ryan’s relatives was at the scene and spoke to the Express, but asked not to be named.
She said he had been working with the regional corporation for the last four years, while he did haircuts as his side job.
He had two sons, ages 12 and ten.
She said she never expected anything like this to happen to him and, along with the police, they speculated that the gunmen may have been after someone else at the job site yesterday.
She said she found out about his death when one of her friends called her.
“Today (Wednesday) was the second day they had been working here,” she said.
She said Ryan was a people person and her “best friend”, whom she would miss.
The murder toll stood at 275 up to last night, while the figure at the same time last year was 183.