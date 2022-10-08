A PLEASANTVILLE man was fatally shot in Cocoyea, San Fernando, yesterday afternoon during an altercation allegedly over a parking spot with an off-duty police officer.
Jamie Walker, 39, a father of four, of Orchid Gardens, died at the scene of the shooting in the car park of WE Supermarket, at Naparima-Mayaro Road.
His wife, Heather Cedeno-Walker, was in shock as she told reporters that three of the children were seated in the family’s car when the shooting occurred mere feet from them.
Cedeno-Walker said: “I am confused, everything happened so fast. When the shots fired the three children started to bawl ‘Daddy! Daddy!’
“I asked him (the off-duty officer) how could he do this. He told me I is a police officer and showed me his badge,” she added.
A senior police officer of the Southern Division told the Express that the off-duty policeman was not detained last evening, but investigations are continuing into the incident.
The officer is attached to the Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB).
Video footage circulating showed the altercation and when the off-duty police officer drew the firearm.
The wife said she was driving the family’s Nissan B-15 car and had picked up their children from school, then her husband from his workplace at Helen Street, Marabella.
She said they were on their way home when they stopped in Cocoyea to purchase food, and she parked in the car park of WE Supermarket shortly after 4 p.m.
The children who were in the vehicle are aged 13, eight, and four.
The couple also have an infant, almost two years old, who was at a day-care centre at the time.
‘Hearing arguing’
Cedeno-Walker said she crossed Naparima-Mayaro Road to enter a food outlet to purchase the meal and left her husband and children in the car.
“While I was waiting on the food, I was hearing arguing. This was over the park (parking spot). I came out and I saw he and the guy (off-duty police officer) arguing. I said, ‘What is going on? The kids are in the car. Why are you getting on like that. They had a scramble, then they separated and started to throw talk. Another man said, ‘All you be careful because that man has a gun. Within that time, the man pulled out the gun and fired shots. I saw when he pulled out the gun,” said Cedeno-Walker.
The wife ran to a pharmacy next to the supermarket for help.
She said when she returned, Walker was standing and talking.
“I saw blood on his shirt...I thought he got a graze. He said ‘He good, he good’. He seemed normal then he sat down, then he lie down. I went over him and realised he got a wound on his belly.
I asked the guy in the pharmacy what to do, and he told me to put a cloth over it. But the guy who did the shooting did not want me to touch him and go around him at all so I called the ambulance,“ said the wife.
She said while they awaited the ambulance, her husband asked for water.
“I kept talking to the ambulance people on the phone giving directions etc. Happened at around 4.30 p.m. Everything happened fast, within minutes,” she said.
Walker died at the scene.
His wife said her husband was formerly a soldier, and she described him as “fearless”.
“He was a person who fights back. He is an ex-soldier. He could fight. He is a very brave and out-spoken person. He is fearless but this was not called for,” she said.
Officers of the San Fernando CID, Southern Division Task Force and Homicide Bureau of Region III responded to the scene.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary for an autopsy next week.