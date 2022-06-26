Arnold Chattergoon was sitting at his elder daughter’s hospital bed when he received a call that his house was on fire yesterday morning.
In the background, Chattergoon heard the voice of his five-year-old daughter, Amy, screaming for help. The child was trapped inside the family’s burning house with her grandmother, 72-year-old Everline Miller, and aunt, La-Keisha Grant, 22. Grant was six months pregnant.
“Daddy, daddy, help me,” are the cries that would haunt the 40-year-old father of four for the rest of his life.
By the time Chattergoon arrived at his Caratal Road home, undertakers were removing the remains of his little girl, his mother and niece-in-law.
“I can never recover from something like that. My child was screaming for me. I couldn’t help her. I collapsed in the hospital and the nurses had to help me. My elder daughter, Arianna, had an asthma attack and I was there with her. She is eight,” he told the Sunday Express.
The First Year pupil was asleep with her grandmother in a bedroom at the family’s home when the fire started around 2.15 a.m. yesterday.
Grant was asleep in another bedroom with her boyfriend, Tre Chattergoon.
Neighbours said smoke was seen coming from a bedroom upstairs the two-storey wooden and concrete structure. The fire quickly spread to an adjoining house. The two homes were occupied by 14 people.
The Sunday Express was told one of the occupants raised an alarm, and everyone began running out of the house.
Chattergoon’s sister, Rosetta Bramble, was seriously injured, as her clothing caught fire while running to safety. She is being treated at the San Fernando General Hospital.
Neighbour Rhonda Charles said the grandmother and granddaughter were in a bedroom at the back of the house.
“You could hear Arnold’s daughter calling out for her daddy, but the back of the house was engulfed and no one could get through because the upstairs was wooden.
“People were running through the front. And by the time Fire Services came, the house was destroyed,” Charles said.
Relatives said Grant, who worked at a fast food outlet, was trapped inside the house as she tried to escape.
“She was downstairs when they found her body. She was pregnant. Her boyfriend is distraught and cannot come to terms with this,” a relative said.
The Sunday Express found Chattergoon sitting on the sidewalk opposite the burnt-out house yesterday morning. Next to him was Amy’s mother, Alisa Jaikaran.
Jaikaran, 37, said she lived at Pleasantville while her two daughters stayed with their father in Gasparillo.
“He called this morning and told me to get dressed and come. He couldn’t tell me what happened. And when I came here, I started screaming.
“I couldn’t watch my daughter’s body. They came to stay with their father during the pandemic and Amy just started primary school here,” she said.
Chattergoon recalled the last moments he shared with his little girl and his mother on Friday night.
“I was at work when I got a call that my eight-year-old daughter had an asthma attack and went to the hospital. I went straight there and stayed with her.
“Around 10 p.m. my mother and Amy came to the hospital with my nephew to drop off some clothes and snacks for me because I was staying the night with Arianna,” he said.
Chattergoon said Amy wanted to stay with him and her elder sister. “I made a joke with her to stay, and she really wanted to stay with us in the hospital, but I told her to stay with her granny,” he said.
He said the grandmother and granddaughter shared a close relationship and did everything together.
“My mother was the best woman I ever knew. She was such a good person. She was well loved by everyone, a decent woman, who never stopped caring for her children and grandchildren,” he said.
Chattergoon described his little girl as an angel who had big dreams and enjoyed making people happy. “I have so many memories with this little girl and she is just five. She would make people laugh, always happy. I lost a good child,” he cried.
Neighbours gathered at the site of the burnt-out house yesterday, assisting the family who had lost everything they owned, including two vehicles.
“The family couldn’t save anything. All we have is what we were wearing. The neighbours and other relatives are coming and helping us,” Chattergoon said.
Fire officers from the Mon Repos Fire Department visited the scene and are continuing investigations into the blaze.