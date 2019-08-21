Daddy Red

Killed: Akil Sutherland

A DIEGO MARTIN man was shot dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Akil Sutherland, 24, alias “Daddy Red”, was standing close to his home at La Puerta Road and Broome Street, Diego Martin around 5.30 p.m. when he was approached by a gunman who shot him several times.

Police said he died at the scene.

Video footage of the scene showed Sutherland hanging by his feet off a concrete wall, head down, with people calling his name and screaming.

Up to last night the police were unable to give a motive but they speculated that it may have been gang-related.

The killing took the murder toll to 348 this year.

