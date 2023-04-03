‘Daily diet of violence’

Experts have agreed with Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds that graphic violence, obscenity and pornography have contributed to Trinidad and Tobago’s growing violent crime problem in some capacity.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran and psychologist Dr Varma Deyalsingh agreed that Hinds’ concerns over local children’s “daily diet of serious violence” were warranted, adding that these influences could potentially affect the country’s social landscape.
Hinds, who spoke at the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers and the Trade and Development Unit last week, said that he believed the availability of pornography and violent media were in part to blame for the issue of crime within the country.
Deyalsingh yesterday said children learn through what they observe and that as they are more vulnerable to pornographic images, they could be influenced by violence and aggression towards women depicted in these materials.
“The aggression and violence towards women found in much of today’s popular pornography can teach boys and young men that it is socially acceptable, and even desirable, to behave aggressively towards and demean women,” he said.
Deyalsingh cited a ten-year research paper published in the Journal of the American Academy of Child & Adolescent Psychiatry on the Impact of Media on Children and Adolescents.
The research, he said, showed that violent, gender-stereotyped, and sexually explicit video content could skew a child’s world view, increasing violent tendencies and altering their “capacity for successful human relationships.”
“We have been listed in the past as a country with a high use of porn. We also have a challenge with domestic violence which has many causes but treating a woman as your property to be used can be influenced by porn. The fact that children can access porn easily on the Internet is a challenge,” he said yesterday.
Other contributory factors
While measures should be put in place to restrict access to these materials, he said however that the causes of crime were multifactorial and required tackling social issues such as poverty, unemployment, drug use, unsupervised youth, and economic deprivation.
Other factors he said are low neighbourhood attachment, low social mobility, easy availability of handguns, academic failure (lack of education preventing social mobility), family conflict and the proliferation of gangs in Trinidad and Tobago.
He said that examples should be set to show that crime does not pay.
Through social learning theory, he said, some may see criminals who avoid justice and assume that this behaviour is acceptable.
“Youths see the power of the gang leader going unpunished due to lack of proper detection or a slow judicial system, lack of moral constraints due to poor parenting and lack of spirituality in the lives of persons,” he said.
Deosaran: Hinds on
the right track
Deosaran said that Hinds’ views should be well noted, adding that while many typically observe the environmental circumstances that influence the nation’s youth, there is also an internal struggle of moral restraint in the face of temptation.
Frequent depictions of violence in the media, he said, could present these temptations to the observer.
But in a democratic society which encourages freedom of expression, he said, these influences could be difficult to control. He said that Hinds was on the right track.
“The human mind is such that we produce moral restraint meaning the difference between right and wrong and we can resist temptation.
“People are operational in their minds…the challenge in a democratic society is it is difficult to stop those environmental influences, especially media and television and movies which are loaded with violence.”
“Almost every single movie is a matter of fighting and killings. It is very attractive to young people.
“So, the only pullback we could have is to inculcate in these children a sharpened sense of right and wrong. I think Hinds is on the right track in terms of how to deal with it in terms of parenting, schooling, and the Church,” he said.