Daily target surpassed, says ministry

The Ministry of Health says it has surpassed its target of vaccinating 1,500 persons per day on the first day of the rollout of the Sinopharm vaccine.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh confirmed yesterday that 1,698 persons had received their first shot of the vaccine.
He said 394 persons were vaccinated in the South West Regional Health Authority, 249 in the North West RHA, 678 in the North Central RHA and 310 in the Eastern RHA. In Tobago, 112 persons received the vaccine yesterday.
Deyalsingh said this was a great response by the public, and shows a high degree of vaccine acceptance.
“Thanks to the public, we passed our 1,500 target,” he said.
The ministry is aiming to vaccinate 50,000 persons within the next six to seven weeks, using the Sinopharm vaccines donated by the government of China.
Trinidad and Tobago received the donation of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines on Wednesday.
As it is a two-dose vaccine, half is being reserved for recipients to get their second shot, which must be administered three to four weeks from the first dose.
Vaccinations are being done by appointment only.
Doctors, nurses and other frontline healthcare workers as well as teachers, elderly persons and persons with co-morbidities are being targeted in this phase of vaccination rollout.