Daly agrees: No right to bear arms in T&T Constitution
- Denyse Renne
Senior Counsel Martin Daly has joined the chorus of legal voices on the contentious issue of the right of citizens to bear arms.
Speaking during the Morning Show on I95.5fm last Thursday, Daly said, “I am absolutely certain there is no right to bear arms. It’s not mentioned in the Constitution, under the Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, it’s not mentioned anywhere else.” He said firearm ownership is regulated in T&T under the Firearms Act which includes Provisions, by which an applicant can apply to obtain one. He further noted Administrative Provisions are outlined which are implemented at the discretion of the Commissioner of Police.
“Let’s be crystal clear, there is no right to bear arms. You can apply for a firearm licence and other kinds of licence under the Administrative Provisions of the Firearms Act. It’s very clear and of course the Act provides for other licences, such as the Firearm Dealers licence.”
Daly further explained the distinction between a right and a privilege, saying a lot of things citizens describe as rights are not, saying the terminology needs to be carefully understood, adding that having a firearm user’s licence gives the citizen a right to adhere to the laws and regulations as outlined in the Constitution. “You can only get a licence by complying with the Firearms Act and we need to be clear of the terminology. If we could have debates on issues as opposed to personalities, these things will be clearer. To me it is a very simple issue,” Daly said.
President of the Law Association of T&T Sophia Chote SC and former ag commissioner of police Stephen Williams have both said there’s no constitutional right to bear arms.
Chote told the Express last Thursday: “We do not have the constitutional right to bear arms in Trinidad and Tobago. We are entitled to apply for Firearm User’s Licences (FULs) and should reasonably expect, once the necessary conditions are satisfied, to receive approval. Each application must be considered on its merits.”
Noting that in the US there is a constitutional right to bear arms, Chote said: “Regrettably we have seen very recently how that right was abused when heavily armed rioters stormed the Capitol Building in Washington. To say that we do not have the constitutional right to bear arms does not mean that you are not entitled to apply for an FUL.”
Griffith and firearms
Speaking at his weekly news conference on December 7, acting police commissioner Gary Griffith noted the increase in the number of firearm licences issued annually from 200 to 1,500, He had said he has been pushing heavily to provide people with their right to bear arms and invited women to apply.
“If the State cannot fully protect you and for obvious reasons, we cannot give you the assurance that we can. We are doing all that we can through the Government, through the TTPS and other arms of national security, but it is your right to bear arms. It is your right to defend yourself, it is your right to protect you, your assets ,your loved ones…,” he said.
Provisional Licences, FULs and Firearm Dealer’s Licences are signed off by the Commissioner of Police.
