Daly not letting State off the hook

The reappearance of the previously “missing” malicious prosecution file involving the nine former murder accused in the Vindra Naipaul-Coolman case, while significant, was not his main concern, senior counsel Martin Daly said yesterday.
“The appearance, reappearance, or disappearance of the file, while it is important, is really not the central issue.
“The central issue is why if the State, as it has now acknowledged, had notice that something was going on in the court prior to the determination of liability, and that is very important, why is it that they did not hustle to get papers and reconstruct the file in a dramatic way in which we were shown?
“Why didn’t they hustle to find out what was going on? To contact the registry, get papers from the registry, and defend the public interest against the claim for liability?” Daly asked while speaking on CCN TV6’s Morning Edition programme yesterday.
He said that even without the missing file, once notice was given, papers could have been retrieved to defend the public interest.
“That’s the thing I’ve been concerned about from day one. Yes, the file appearing and reappearing has to be seen in the whole context of ‘what the France’ is going on in the Attorney General’s department, and what did the various people do with the various documents they did receive before liability was determined?”
He also dismissed claims that the reappearance of the file may be a sign of “sinister things”.
“It pains to emphasise but they didn’t need a file to defend the public interest if you knew something was going on in the court. What it does is tell us that there is something rotten in the state of the Attorney General’s department. I don’t know how we reached to sinister.
“There is nothing sinister about getting notice about a case going on and attempting to defend. So I’m not going to be diverted or bamboozled by the business of the file, because that document could have been gotten otherwise,” Daly said.
He noted that questions should be raised on what system the State was using to have gotten itself in this predicament in the first place.
The emphasis should be placed on the procedures in place to receive and file documents which are received, and how they are handled, he said.
“What has happened, it doesn’t leave us with a feeling of confidence that they are handling the public’s interest with diligence, and with accountability. When first of all, they come with the file excuse when you have other notices; and second, we don’t know if there are other matters lying around now in the Attorney General’s department that are not getting attention.
“But again, the fact is that papers will come to an office, the Civil Law office has people who run it and are accountable for making sure that the public interest is taken care of, just as in a private law firm there would be things done to ensure that deadlines are not missed for clients that you are representing, and the Attorney General’s department has one client and that is the State,” Daly said.