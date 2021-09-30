Who is the unnamed official who so blatantly interfered with the performance of Bliss Seepersad in fulfilling her duties as chairman of the Police Service Commission (PolSC)?
Senior Counsel Martin Daly asked this question yesterday, in commenting on Seepersad’s resignation.
“He or she must be unmasked and his/her identity revealed to us,” Daly said of the unnamed official.
While Daly said it is admirable that Seepersad has resigned as chairman of the PolSC, “it is clear to many of us that both the approach made to the chair of the Police Service Commission by an unnamed public official and her subsequent actions were questionable and probably involved breaches of the Constitution. Admirably she has resigned. She is due our gratitude and thanks for that.
“I can sympathise with the chair to the extent that the unnamed public official probably made the chair feel intimidated. I have already asked who is the unnamed official who so blatantly interfered with the performance of her duty. He or she must be unmasked and his/her identity revealed to us.”
Daly said there is already a widespread perception of covert dealings by persons in public life, adding that the reported and unrefuted events also implicate the office of the President.
“Full disclosure of who and what was involved at the incident in President’s House on August 12, 2021, is necessary to remove (if it can) the dark clouds hovering over institutional independence and propriety. No further cover-up should be tolerated,” Daly said.