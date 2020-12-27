Damani needsUS$.2m to fight cancer

IT’S a good time to be big-hearted.
And four-year-old Damani Jacobs needs your help.
Jovial, artistic and super-loving, little Damani was last month diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, commonly referred to as ALL, and his family is now hoping the country’s good Samaritans will rally to his aid.
Damani’s condition requires treatment abroad at an initial, estimated cost of US$200,000 — which is out of range financially for the family.
Damani’s mother, Rachelle Emrith, yesterday launched a FundMeTnT campaign online and is hopeful that the national community will come through for her promising young son.
Emrith told the Express the family is currently seeking acceptance into a hospital in the United States for Damani’s treatment, which must commence as soon as possible.
Emrith stated on the FundMeTnT page online that, “In the month of November, without any previous illness or signs, Damani’s health started to deteriorate.”
The child developed boils/abscesses on parts f his body, along with a fever.
Damani’s fever was “persistent”, Emrith said and “never broke for long periods of time”.
Emrith said she realised the child’s stomach had become noticeably swollen and firm, while he also began to complain that his feet were painful and he was unable to walk comfortably.
The youngster’s mother said he also became lethargic, moody and restless — a significant departure from the active, bubbly child who had earned from his family the nickname “speedy Gonzalez” after a popular children’s cartoon character.
“At this point I organised and took him to the emergency department at SFGH,” Emrith said.
According to Emrith, the necessary tests were conducted on Damani “within hours” and she was told there was a “99 per cent chance that he has bone cancer”.
Damani was admitted to the JBF Ward of the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Centre (EWMSC) and “a few days later it was confirmed that he did have cancer”, Emrith said.
“We were transferred to the EWMSC in Mt Hope, where he began chemotherapy,” she said.
Damani was featured in last Saturday’s Express, when he received a gift of a toy truck from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, when the minister made the rounds at the Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital on Christmas Day dressed as Santa Claus.
Lives have changed
Once Damani was confirmed with ALL, Emrith said, “Our lives changed in an instant.”
“I cannot describe to you all how I felt other than deeply heartbroken,” she stated on the campaign page and reiterated to the Express.
Damani, who became an outpatient of the EWMSC’s Wendy Fitzwilliam Paediatric Hospital as of yesterday, celebrated his fourth birthday on October 11 and has a seven-year-old sister, Ryleigh.
He and his family are now looking at some two and a half years of treatment and Emrith said while a hospital abroad has not yet been secured, the family is hoping to have enough funding in place to move quickly, once Damani has been accepted.
Emrith told the Express the process will overall be a complicated one, as Damani must also be cleared by his doctors for travel when the opportunity presents itself.
For now, Damani is in “good spirits”, his 32-year-old mother said, and the family had adopted the approach that “positivity is just as important as medicine”.
The family said “prayers are also welcomed and appreciated because God is in control at all times”.
Emrith said her son loves the outdoors and expresses himself through art and craft. She described him as “inquisitive and jovial” and believes he will one day have much to offer the world.
Members of the national community who wish to contribute to Damani’s treatment abroad may visit his family’s campaign at
https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-4-year-old-damani-fight-cancer.
Emrith said the estimated figure of US$200,000.00 “is an estimate from our research and quotes thus far” and has also stated:
“I will be very open about the donations as much as I can. Please help Damani to fight his cancer by assisting us in raising the money.”